Man Has Mzansi in Stitches, Complains About Mom's Food: "2 Out of 10"

Mzansi social media users have no mercy as one disgruntled local guy is complaining about his mother's terrible cooking

The unhappy chap says he just doesn't know what he just ate and rates his mom's cooking at two of 10

South Africans are now seriously left in stitches and Briefly News picks up a few funny remarks

A South African social media user is seriously keeping his followers in stitches. The guy says his mother is not a great cook and also rated her cooking skills. @JussDanny_ has given her mommy a two out of 10 and that rating really tells a story that the old lady isn't good.

When probed by his followers on what meal her mother cooked for him, the disappointed chap says it was a simple dish.

The funny local lad says his 'old lady' prepared pap, cabbage and chicken feet but the maotwana dish was not thoroughly cooked. He said on Twitter:

“My mom’s cooking? 2 out of 10. Yoh ha.a lo girl akana ndaba shame.”

Taking a glance at the reactions, some people feel for the guy but many found his complaint very funny.

The post reads:

@AmoMotshegare said:

“My mom is your mom, she's also not bothered.”

@Fanas_Mdlalose said:

“As long nidlile bantwana bami.”

@Thegoldenbliss said:

“Correction, his mum can’t cook and she doesn’t care.”

@GonsteKhumo said:

“My mom was the best when coming to cooking. My sister recently improved then there's me.... I know I'm a good cook but the people I live with limit me. Imagine cooking without spices/herbs and salt. Others want and the other one doesn’t.”

@Monteliu said:

“You guys are worse..the first day I get home I wanna eat her food. But the second day going forward is a different story. Baby girl food is on another level am not sure hore ke which level. Haii but I still miss her for nonetheless.”

@Thetechgeek said:

“LOL go off on my mom. Homegirl's favourite saying is, "di tla butswa maleng."

@Hlubizer said:

“I'm reminded of Susan Harper from BBC sitcom My Family.”

