Twitter user, @Sfundo_19, posted a funny video of her son back-chatting her and asked her followers to share similar videos of kids acting sassy

Many of her followers responded to her post and shared hilarious videos of kids behaving out of line

Most videos were amusing as the little ones joked around, but some videos show how rude some kids can be

Mzansi is sharing videos of kids showing sass, attitude, and in some situations being down-right disrespectful.

A Twitter thread is placing a spotlight on children's sassy behaviour and some will leave you shocked. Image: @Tshepo38387171/Twitter and @Sfundo_19/Twitter

The thread was started by user @Sfundo_19 who shared a video of her kid and captioned it:

"Lets make a thread of kids wilding. One of my fighters."

Her tweet is receiving massive attention with close to 8 000 likes and almost 3 000 retweets. People have responded by sharing videos of children "wilding" - some are entertaining, others are hilarious and a few are shocking.

In one post, Twitter user, @Tshepo38387171, shared a video of an angry primary school learner stomping out of class but not before throwing the dirt-bin at his teacher's face and kicking the fire extinguisher off the wall.

Other videos shared are more lighthearted and comical, lets take a looks at some them:

Priceless reaction of baby when soldier father comes home goes viral

In other news, Briefly News reported on a viral clip of a kid welcoming her daddy, which has shown that irrespective of one's age, our hearts respond the same when we see our loved ones after a long period of time.

In the short video shared by @Iamsoola1, the baby all dressed up, ran towards the door into the warm embrace of her father who had been away for seven months on military duty.

The child's facial reaction strikes emotions as she kept screaming 'papa!' while throwing around her legs in great excitement.

As at the time of writing this report, the clip has been watched over 150,000 times with thousands of likes and retweets from tweeps who said that children are always lovely.

We compiled some of the reactions below:

@Subomilaw said:

"One of the reasons it's nice to have female kid... Which male kid has this time...."

@tweetdeyemi said:

"This picture is actually making me picture myself with a kid ni sha."

@Iamsoola1 said:

"I am crying from her voice saying papá and her laughter. true love right there."

