The people of Mzansi felt sorry for teachers after seeing a clip of a naughty boy who hypes his class up

The viral video shows a schoolboy running a mock in the classroom, doing Zulu dances to riel up classmates

While most couldn’t help but laugh at the clip, they did sympathise with educators who have to deal with this nonsense

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video was taken of a class running a mock with one mischievous child being the ringleader. The people of Mzansi feel sorry for teachers and feel their sanity needs to be compensated.

The people of Mzansi felt sorry for teachers after seeing a clip of a naughty boy who hypes his class up. Image: Twitter / @Ntunjambill1224

Source: Twitter

It takes a special kind of person to be a teacher, because wow, children can be a lot. Seeing all the nonsense that goes down in Mzansi classrooms has given peeps newfound respect for educators.

Twitter user @Ntunjambill1224 shared a clip which shows a pupil peaking under desks and then dancing in the middle of the class, hyping the rest of the students up despite the teacher having told him to settle down, Lol.

“Government must pay teachers better salaries ”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The people of Mzansi weigh in on the skullduggery going on in this classroom

What a wow, schoolchildren are next level naughty! We are sure they do not act like this at home and know they are able to push boundaries with teachers, shame. Peeps feel teachers deserve more than they are getting and that some of these students need to be taken to gogo’s house.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@selwyn7mojapelo said:

“I tried not to laugh neh... but when he started doing that Zulu dance—- achiii ”

@porshe418 said:

“Wait why did he slap that other kid?!”

@BRIDGETTE_AOBA said:

“Once taught a child like this and yes it was a nightmare.”

@GGontsemo said:

Teacher shows off amapiano dance moves in classroom, video is a whole mood

In other news, Briefly News reported that a teacher has Mzansi vibing away after a video of him dancing in a classroom emerged on social media.

In the viral video, the teacher shows off his moves while an enticing amapiano song plays in the background.

A little boy also joins in on the fun and dances along with the talented teacher. The clip that was shared on Instagram by SA_vibez has South Africans feeling some type of way.

Source: Briefly News