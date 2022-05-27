A vibey video of schoolchildren dancing has left the people of Mzansi beaming with pride and happiness

The clip was shared on TikTok, showing two young girls serving some incredible moves that got the crowd going

Social media users filled the comment section with fire emojis, letting the girls know they’ve got the moves

Two young schoolgirls decided to show their fellow pupils what they were made of and jumped into the centre of a rather large dance circle and slayed. The video is doing its rounds and people are loving their energy.

It takes a lot of confidence to go in front of your entire school and dance like no one is watching, however, with moves like these girls have, they knew what they were doing.

TikTok account @tyrantgallerytv shared the awesome video showing the school dance off and the impressive moves that the schoolgirls displayed. It was a whole entire vibe - these young ladies can move!

“Rebone #umlandochallenge #amapiano #mzansidance”

The people of Mzansi love the energy this video game them

Seeing schoolchildren having innocent fun through dance is everything and more. The comment section was quickly filled with hype for the young girls.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@leratochoenyana said:

“Now this is fire ”

@Lukholo_LN said:

“Anyone to teach me this dance?❤”

@Sonja said:

“Why is my school not like such”

@aselwagamogoshi said:

“Ka ba ka gopola Limpopo girl ”

@NaMsimango said:

“Yes girl ”

