The Queen of Limpopo music, Makhadzi, has dropped another banger from her new independent album, Mbofholowo

Johnny was released on Tuesday, which left her followers feeling amped for serving another hit featuring Prince Benza

The energetic vocalist, who has just been crowned as a Spotify September ambassador, shared with Briefly News some details from her new album

Makhadzi has released a new single titled ‘Johnny’ from her new ‘Mbhofolowo’ album, featuring Prince Benza. Images: @makhadzisa, @princebenza

Limpopo dance hitmaker Makhandzi has been one busy woman, as she announced another song just a few hours after an electrifying mid-air stunt performance.

Mkhadzi releases Johnny from Mbofholowo

The award-winning singer took to her timeline to announce the release of her tenth song, Johnny, on which she collaborated with Prince Benza, from her independent album Mbofholowo, produced by her new stable, Makhandzi Entertainment.

She promoted it on her Instagram account and said:

"Johnny is out now on YouTube. Full album is up on All Digital platforms."

Check out her post below:

Makhadzi talks to Briefly News about her 3rd song, Mushonga

The singer gave Briefly News an exclusive about the third song from the "freedom" album called Mushonga, on which she collaborated with Lwa Ndlunkulu and Young Stunna, where the old school meets new school:

"The song talks about the struggles of a successful black person in black communities. I am encouraging all hard-working black people to keep going no matter what."

Social media reacts to Johnny with applause

Reacting to the announcement of the song and album, fans of the Spotify Equal Africa ambassador for September did not disappoint with hyping her:

@sime7074 said:

"Excellent, you are blessed."

wiseborn_sugarfree predicted:

"This one is a hit."

@hlabirwa17 declared:

"Queen of Limpopo."

@joy_tanzwani found her hit:

"@sarahtshilidzi December heyi ri do jaivesa."

@yand.tshedzi explained:

"Personally, I won't listen to any releases until the full album comes. I prefer the old way of listening to jam after jam at once. I don't want the album to drop them I'm skipping songs because I've played them enough."

@marlinah_motala showed some relief:

"We've been waiting!"

@vukosiiiiii wanted more:

"Why do you love punishing us? Why don't you release all songs marha?"

@leonaprecious162 affirmed:

"You never disappoint."

@muanomagidi9019 was feeling it:

"I can feel the hotness in this already"

