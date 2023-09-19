The Royal Heritage Festival organisers have debunked claims that Makhadzi got stuck mid-air during her performance

There is a video clip circulating on X where Makhadzi began her performance while zip-linning but was seen 'struggling' mid-air

In an exclusive to Briefly News, the festival organisers debunked what was depicted by the video and said it was all part of her performance

Singer Makhadzi became a hot topic after a video clip of her performance at the Royal Heritage Festival circulated on X. In the video, the performer is seen zip-lining to the stage while donning a yellow dress.

Makhadzi trends after assumptions she got stuck mid-air

Award-winning singer Makhadzi usually gets praised for putting on a show whenever she hits the stage. Her recent performance in Limpopo was no different, however, it was that particular video clip which had netizens poking fun at her.

The Matorokisi hitmaker pulled a stunt where she zip-lined her way to the stage while singing one of her hit songs. She then stops halfway to the stage and starts to wiggle her arms and legs, as though sending a signal to the crew that she is stuck.

The clip was shared by X user @MDNnewss, and it had people floored.

Royal Heritage Festival organisers set the record straight

In an exclusive to Briefly News, the Royal Heritage Festival organisers have debunked claims that Makhadzi got stuck mid-air during her performance.

They stated that everything depicted in the video was part of her performance. When asked if Makhadzi did get stuck, they responded:

"No. There’s no such thing."

They continued by saying that Makhadzi rehearsed with the company Flying Man and had timed her moves to fit in with the song Movie.

"Flying Man, the company who operated her entrance rehearsed with her. Her movement was timed for her song “Movie” All part of her performance."

The organisers added that had Makhadzi been stuck, she would not have posted the video of her performance on her Instagram page.

"Makhadzi posted a video of her entrance on her IG page. I don’t think she would post about something where she was stuck in. Her entrance was operated by Flying Man Company, which is the best in the country with zero glitches, so I don’t think issues would start with our show. They also did Pabi Cooper’s show, amongst many other movie stunts etc.

"I think it’s safe to say that she enjoyed her performance and the platform provided to her."

Makhdzi thanks festival after amazing performance

The singer had fans wondering if she reached the stage after all. In the video clip posted by the singer, it is safe to say that she reached her destination unscathed and delivered a fire performance.

In her caption, she thanked the festival and admitted to feeling emotional afterwards.

"I'm out of words. It has been a dream to make such a great and fire performance. @royalheritagefestival made my dream come true. Thank you very much for putting a signature on one of the things I dreamed for.

"Yes, I cried, my dream came true. I can’t wait to do more shows and showcase what I love and enjoy. To all my fans. thank you for making me the girl I am today."

Makhadzi compared to Beyonce Knowles

In a previous report from Briefly News, netizens reacted to Makhadzi's performance by comparing her to Beyonce Knowles. The Pop icon had a similar stage entrance during her first leg of the Renaissance World Tour.

This wouldn't be the first time, as Makhadzi drew inspiration from Beyonce's Lion bodysuit, but it did not end well.

