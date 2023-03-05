Pabi Cooper performed at the Sun Arena in Pretoria in front of thousands of her fans on Saturday

The amapiano star posted videos that showed her suspended from the arena's ceiling they went viral

Some Mzansi people said Pabi pulled off a world-class performance and were hating on her theatrics

Pabi Cooper is a trending topic after she shut down Sun Bet Arena with her epic concert in Pretoria.

People on social media were discussing the production value of her show after videos of her jaw-dropping grand entrance at the stadium went viral.

Pabi Cooper posts about making history at Sun Bet Arena

The 22-year-old amapiano artist went on social to post about the success of the show. She said she is the youngest artist who has ever hosted at the Pretoria Arena and thanked her fans for their support.

"Thank you so much to everyone who pulled through last night and rocked Cooper FC Shutdown with us, I was not prepared for the amount of love and support I received from everyone yesterday but nonetheless kele vrostana that."

Pabi shared that she wishes to fill up a larger venue in 2024 and will go all out to make her dream a reality.

"Next year we’re doing it bigger and better, a re fele moya. We’re doing it beyond our wildest imagination, breaking the barriers because God got us."

See a Twitter video of Pabi Cooper landing on the Sun Bet Arena stage below:

Mzansi's reaction to Pabi's theatrical concert

@Lungarh_ said:

"Next year fill up FNB stadium wena Chomi ubanyise vuil."

@KgumiMeloh posted:

"You outdid yourself here. I love the creativity that came out of this.Young and ambitious."

@SavingSkeem tweeted:

"You did the things and did the most, don’t let them downplay your wins."

@DoctorSkhosana7 added:

"Kanti wats happening here, I just see you with ropes."

@SciiTheComedist wrote:

"I don’t understand the sudden hate for Pabi Cooper."

@MabhenaAcc added:

"So Pabi Cooper did a fill-up without making noise and begging us to buy her tickets? That's some superstar stuff! Much respect for her."

@uKarabo_ mentioned:

"Pabi Cooper is doing well for a 22-year-old."

