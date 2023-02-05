Pabi Cooper got some love from US rapper BIA, and she shared the direct message with her followers

Papi posted the screenshot of BIA fangirling over her on Instagram stories and sparked talks online

SA people commented with mixed opinions about Pabi publicising the private message on social media

US rapper BIA sent Pabi Coober a direct message on Instagram. Image: @bia and @copper_pabi

Source: Instagram

Pabi Cooper's lit dance moves and smooth vocals have won her a fan in American rapper BIA.

BIA sent Pabi a message on Instagram and the amapiano singer could not contain her excitement. She posted the screenshot on her stories for everyone to see.

BIA said wrote in her DM that she wanted to see Pabi perform live very badly and added a bunch of heart eyes and fire emojis.

SA peeps on social media discuss Pabi Cooper and BIA's interaction

Recently US musicians have been cosigning local musos like Drake recognised Uncle Waffles and Chis Brown posted Nasty C on his Instagram, reported TimeLIVE.

Some fans mentioned on social media that South African musicians should not idolize the adoration from American superstars because they are equally talented if not better.

Takatso Machethe said:

"Being idolized by an American Ma-E."

Lethabo Melu posted:

"Truth is Pabi is pretty and the world is hers. She is just great and needs nothing."

Vululami Mahlawuli mentioned:

"A private live performance l guess, you know how these rappers are."

Matsobane Kekana

"The thing of idolizing Americans must come to an end."

Vukile Mthethwa added:

"Their industry is older and more developed on a global level. We learn from them we don't look up to them."

MK Jolwana commented:

"But she's not a good dance."

Ndumiso Dlamini

"Pabi is one of my favourites.❤️"

