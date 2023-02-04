A suspicious video of Kanye West saying he is moving to South Africa is trending on social media

In the fishy clip, Kanye claims he is coming to SA to start a new life with his new wife Bianca Censori

Mzansi people who believe the US star is headed to SA got excited and many wondered if he was aware of the electricity crisis

Kanye West trended on social media after fans got excited about him moving to SA. Image: Taylor Hill and Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

An unverified viral video of Kanye West sparked rumours on social media that he was moving to South Africa.

Kanye can be seen saying in the video trending on multiple social media platforms:

I'm moving to South Africa to start a new life with my new wife"

The short clip raised a few eyebrows though because it appears that the US rapper's voice was doctored and dubbed onto the clip. But many netizens were fooled by the fake video.

Citizens react to Kanye West's possible move to South Africa

Mzansi peeps took the Twitter timeline to debate where Kanye should settle in the country. Some said the North West province would be perfect because his oldest daughter has the same name.

@DJCastro_SA asked:

"So is he going to stay in North West or Kimberly?"

@Saxonm8 stated:

"Please connect him with Kelly Khumalo."

@BongoeMoosa posted:

"He's full of surprises, I think Yeheni would be an appropriate name and he gets to keep the YE."

@makwelasm wrote:

"He looks like a Capetonian, he can fit well in Wynberg Cape Town."

@MacMabuza tweeted:

"All these celebrities come to SA when their brains stop working, Dave Chappelle came here and returned home better."

@TBolobedu said:

"He must bring his own electricity, we are running short."

@thabo_cyril asked:

"Le mmoditse ka loadsheding?"

