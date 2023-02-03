A Namibian content creator decided to make fun of South Africa's latest problems in a viral TikTok

The TikTokker spoke about how there have been some dramatic occurrences in the country that include loadshedding, crime and wild animals

South Africans flooded the comments to react and many couldn't help but agree with the gent

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africa has been through quite a lot and a man living in Namibia took the opportunity to poke fun at the country. The video had many people in stitches as he described a day in the life of a South African.

A Namibian TikTokker told others what he imagined living in South Africa is like and peeps agreed with him. Image: TikTok/thabangsekate

Source: UGC

South Africans have had quite a dramatic few months as parts of the country have experienced crime, loadshedding and tigers on the loose, to name a few issues. People who came across the TikTok user found the clip relatable and took the chance to vent about South African Life.

Namibian TikTokker makes fun of South African problems

A TikTok creator from Namibia, @thabangsekate, imagined what life must be like in South Africa. He gave people an example of what it would be like to walk home at night in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In the video, the creator described how, firstly, the street lights would go out because of loadshedding, which would lead to getting robbed and just when you thought it couldn't get any worse, a tiger would appear out of nowhere. Watch the full video below:

South Africans react to Namibian TikTokker describing Mzansi's many woes

Mzansi has been through a lot in the past few months between crime, Eskom still having issues and vicious tigers being on the loose. Mzansi netizens commented that they were thoroughly amused. Many of the comments applauded the creator for accurately describing South Africa.

Andréa Maasdorp commented:

"The voice quiver hayi shame. The tiger was euthanised."

Thoriso Buyi Luvuno commented:

"It's a scene from The Hangover trilogy."

Amanda Jack commented:

"Please we need a break!"

thatoyamodimo07 commented:

"We never take anything serious in Southie."

aobakwemafoko3 commented:

"It's the tiger sound for me, dead."

MissMandy commented:

"Funniest thing I've heard all day."

Lungile Ndhlovu commented:

"You don't even know if you should laugh or cry."

Chi commented:

"No because there’s a lot going on in SA!"

SA lady lists 10 things she hates about living in USA, Mzansi has jokes

Briefly News previously reported that one lady from South Africa moved to America and is still trying to adjust. The lady talked about the different parts of American culture that have confused her.

People commented with hilarious takes on her opinions. Many agreed with the things that annoy her, including some Americans.

A South African lady who lives in America is not getting used to it. The lady, @reldaniels, made a list of things that annoy her about the US. Her list included: how they all think Africa is a country and d many others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News