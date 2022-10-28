A third escaped prisoner from a Makhanda prison was rearrested by the Eastern Cape police after he was spotted begging for food. A pastor was shot and killed in front of his congregation during a robbery in Diepsloot. Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko was arrested alongside his wife and stepdaughter for a litany of corruption charges.

The National Prosecuting Authority dropped rape charges against 14 illegal miners accused of raping eight women during a music video shoot. The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro cops arrested 10 undocumented foreign nationals in a joint operation with Home Affairs.

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko was arrested for alleged corruption at the state-owned power utility.

Source: Getty Images

1. Makhanda prison break: Tip-off leads to rearrest of 3rd escapee caught begging for food

Eastern Cape Police apprehended the third of seven inmates who escaped from the Waainek Prison in Makhanda, formerly known as Grahamstown's, last Tuesday, 18 October.

Trymore Chauke was tracked to the Seven Fountains District after authorities received a tip-off that he was begging the close-knit farming community for food on Sunday, 23 October.

Seven Fountains community leader and member of the community police forum Zola Mjadu narrated how Chauke was recaptured, News24 reported.

2. Diepsloot congregation fractured by murder of pastor during prayer service

The Holiness Christian Revival Ministries is still reeling from the murder of the congregation's pastor, Vincent Skhakhane.

Pastor Skhakhane was shot dead by thugs in front of his congregants in a robbery during a prayer meeting at the church on Friday, 14 October.

According to SowetanLIVE, the good pastor begged the robbers to take whatever they wanted but spare him and his congregation's lives. Regardless of Skhakhane's pleas, the thugs, shot him in cold blood.

3. NPA arrests former Eskom boss Koko, his wife and stepdaughter for corruption

Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko, his wife Mosima and his stepdaughter Koketso Choma have been arrested on corruption charges.

The arrest was carried out by the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigating Directorate and relates to a multibillion-rand contract between the power utility and Swiss engineering company Asea Brown Boveri (ABB).

The Citizen reported that ABB outsourced to Impulse International, a local company where Choma was a shareholder. Koko's stepdaughter allegedly received R30 million from the deal, some of which were passed to Mosima Koko.

4. Krugersdorp attack: NPA drops charges against 14 suspects due to insufficient evidence

The 13 men and the minor arrested for the rape in Krugersdorp are only facing charges of contravening the Immigration Act.

The charges of rape, sexual assault and robbery with aggravated circumstances have been dropped, eNCA reported.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Phindi Louw Mjonondwane told Briefly News that there was insufficient evidence to continue with the case.

5. 10 Undocumented immigrants arrested in Nelson Mandela Bay during joint operation between saps & home affairs

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro officials, the police, and the home affairs department joined forces and arrested 10 undocumented immigrants.

The joint operation targeted the Koedoeskloof Landfill site in Kariega in the Eastern Cape Metro. The outcome of the crime operation also resulted in the demolition of 15 illegally built informal dwellings.

Tshonono Buyeye, a member of the mayoral committee for public health, claims the operation was carried out to safeguard the security of site visitors and municipal employees, SABC News reported.

Source: Briefly News