MPUMALANGA - The Hawks have apprehended eight people concerning R2 billion worth of unlawful contracts awarded for constructing Kusile Power Station.

The Hawks have arrested eight people concerning dodgy contracts awarded for constructing Kusile Power Station. Image: Dean Hutton/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The authorities arrested the suspects during the early hour of Thurday morning, 27 October, in Gauteng and Mpumalanga. Former Eskom top boss Matshela Koko, his wife Mosima and his stepdaughter Koketso Choma were among those arrested.

Koko was at the helm of Eskom when Swiss engineering firm ABB scored a R2.2 billion contract to work on the power station in 2015, EWN reported.

The arrested individuals are expected to appear at the Middleburg Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga.

SABC News reported that the National Prosecuting Authority's(NPA) Investigative Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka confirmed that the group were arrested on fraud, corruption and money laundering charges.

Seboka added that the directorate worked closely with the Hawks, DPCI and other stakeholders to secure the arrest.

South Africans react to arrests by Eskom

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the arrests.

Here are some comments:

@llutladi joked:

"Is loadshedding one of those eight?"

@RandomizedCrea1 said:

"The house of cards is starting to crash."

