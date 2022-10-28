One of the top investigators assigned to Namhla Mtwa's murder case had to pull out of the investigation

Minister of Police Bheki Cele says the police officer from Limpopo encountered numerous challenges, such as death threats

Mtwa was gunned down in her driveway after arriving from work in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, in April

CAPE TOWN - The Namhla Mtwa murder investigation stalled a little bit after a top cop pulled out of the probe following death threats.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says Namhla Mtwa's murder investigation is still ongoing despite a top investigator being pulled out of the case. Images: @KEEPTHEENERGY1/Twitter & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Minister of Police Bheki Cele told Parliament on Thurday, 27 October, that the police officer from Limpopo had to pull out despite being one of the best investigators in the South African Police Service.

Cele stated that the police officer was at a brigadier level, and she encountered problems during the investigation. Cele added that they had to pull her out for her safety because of the threats she had received. However, new investigators were brought in to continue with the investigation, reports TimesLIVE.

Cele also guaranteed that the investigation would continue and the matter would be taken to court.

Mtwa's story went viral after her sister, Sanga Nozintaba, took to social media to raise awareness about her sister's murder and the stalled investigation. Mtwa, 35, was shot nine times in her driveway after arriving from work in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

According to SABC News, she worked for the OR Tambo District Municipality in the Budget and Treasury Office. Some reports alleged that Mtwa was killed by a hitman, who shot her at close range.

However, some reports point to Mtwa's partner, Major Bhekizulu, who allegedly abused her in the past. According to News24, the alleged abuse was never reported to the police while Mtwa was alive.

