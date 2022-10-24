Eastern Cape police arrested the third criminal who broke out of a Makanda prison on Tuesday morning

Trymore Chauke was captured while begging for food in a tight-knit farming community 30km from the prison

upon noticing a strange man lurking near one of the farms, the community mobilised and placed Chauke under citizens arrest

MAKHANDA - Eastern Cape Police apprehended the third of seven inmates who escaped from the Waainek Prison in Makhanda, formerly known as Grahamstown's, last Tuesday, 18 October.

One of the seven Makhand prison escapees was caught begging for food in a farming community. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

Trymore Chauke was tracked to the Seven Fountains District after authorities received a tip-off that he was begging the close-knit farming community for food on Sunday, 23 October.

Seven Fountains community leader and member of the community police forum Zola Mjadu narrated how Chauke was recaptured, News24 reported.

According to Mjadu, the town was on high alert after herd boys looking for calves reported sighting a man lurking in the bushes along a gravel road near Narrow Farm.

The community police quickly assembled a group of men to search for the stranger and placed him under citizen arrest. The community took pictures of the man and sent them to the police to confirm that it was one of the escapees.

Mjadu added that Chuake was weak and didn't put up a fight when the community captured him. Chauke was remanded into police custody an hour after he was placed under citizen's arrest.

According to DispatchLIVE, four other escapees, Francis Chitho, Nhamo Muyambo, Abraham Moyane and Luvuyo September, remain at large. Chauke, along with Chitho, Muyambo and Moyane, were found guilty of rhino poaching at prestigious Eastern Cape game reserves 18 days before their prison break.

Nkoli said police are encouraging people to continue feeding information about suspicious people to the authorities so that the four remaining fugitives could be arrested.

South Africans react to the rearrest

Mzansi weighed in on the escapee's rearrest on social media:

@Thereallooter1 speculated:

"Instead of running, he was begging for food shouldn't that tell URL something about the prison his at."

@josemuta asked:

"Why escape in the first place?"

@maabane2020 added:

"He left free food in prison to go beg in the streets."

