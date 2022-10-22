A video of armed men taking a Chinese national hostage in a shop full of people has sparked outrage

Social media users fumed over the high crime rate in South Africa, with many putting the blame on the influx of undocumented foreign nationals in the country

In the video, the men could be seen taking the young lady at gunpoint and many suspect that the robbers will demand a ransom

The crime rate in South Africa has reached a point of no return. People are being murdered, robbed and abducted on a daily basis.

A recent clip of armed men taking a young Chinese woman hostage has sparked a heated debate on social media.

A recent clip of armed men taking a young Chinese woman hostage has sparked a heated debate on social media.

The viral clip that was shared by a Twitter user with the handle @Abramjee showed two gunmen taking the lady who seemed like a cashier in a retail outlet. Shoppers who were in the shop seemed to ignore the incident. The video later showed one of the thugs rushing to the cash box to look for some cash. According to reports, the incident took place in Bellville, Cape Town.

Reacting to the clip, social media users blamed the rise in crime on illegal foreigners.

@ThaCido88 said:

"There are a lot of leads. Fingerprints, for one. Get the faces of those people out immediately."

@Serumula16 added:

"I want to believe they are foreigners who don't care."

@Munki_bear noted:

"Heyyy!!! The way she hits her foot is like she's tapping the batteries to recharge or set. This video is weird, though, all so cool and calm. "

@Black_Indaba noted:

"In other countries, these guys would’ve been traced, car, family interviewed, cellphone records and triangulation done!"

