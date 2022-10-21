The Limpopo police embarked on capturing livestock thieves after spotting the suspicious men during a patrol on the R579

Two suspects were in the car, but one was arrested after an intense car chase across a few areas in Limpopo

The police discovered four cattle in the car and encouraged people in the area who have lost livestock to come forward

LIMPOPO - The Limpopo police arrested a man suspected of stealing cattle in the area of Brooklyn village after an intense car chase. The 40-year-old man was identified by patrolling police on the R579, driving a dodgy unmarked Toyota Hilux and speeding on 19 October.

The police spokesperson of Limpopo, Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi, told Times Live that the police tailed the car and failed to stop it. That led to an intense car chase that started from Glen-Cowie village to Brooklyn. Two men were in the car, but one suspect was arrested after another ran away on foot.

In the car, one calf and three mature cattle were discovered by the police.

"The suspect was interrogated about the origin of the cattle but failed to give a satisfactory reason and was immediately apprehended for being in possession of suspected stolen cattle. The motor vehicle used for the commission of the crime was also seized."

The police urged people living in the Dennilton and Nokaneng area who have lost their livestock to present themselves at the police station and check if the stolen cattle is theirs.

The suspect was charged with stock theft, and the case will soon be heard at the Nebo Magistrate's Court.

