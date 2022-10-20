The police have closed in on the second prisoner, who was part of the seven men that escaped from the Makhanda prison

Simba Masimbe, who was hiding near the correctional facility, had been found guilty of rhino poaching

The other five escapees are still on the run, and the police are conducting a manhunt to apprehend the dangerous criminals

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Police rearrested Simba Masinge after he escaped from Makhanda prison. Image: @ScrollaAfrica

Source: Twitter

MAKHANDA - Simba Masinge, who escaped with six other men from the Makhanda prison, has been recaptured by the police in the Eastern Cape.

Masinge is the second man to be caught by correctional service officers and the police hiding in the shrubs next to a farming area close to the Makhanda Waainek Correctional Centre on Wednesday night. He was convicted of poaching and is awaiting sentencing on 4 November.

The other five escapees are still at large, and the police rearrested Bennet Kwarrile on Tuesday after a truck ran him over in Springfontein in the Free State.

According to The Citizen Singabakho Nxumalo, the correctional service spokesperson said Kwarrile is currently in the Free State, held under police protection at a health facility, and his condition is stable. He had been arrested for attempted murder, housebreaking and theft.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Masinge and the other four prisoners that escaped were involved in poaching rhino horns at the Eastern Cape game reserves, and they were convicted 18 days before their prison escape, reported News 24.

Reports claim that escapees cut through the bars of seven cells they detained in with a hacksaw.

The police in the Eastern Cape are still hunting the other prisoners that escaped and have warned the public to refrain from apprehending the dangerous escapees.

Escaped Makhanda prisoners freed themselves using a hacksaw, police apprehended 1 escapee

Briefly News recently reported that the seven prison escapees used a hacksaw to cut through the bars of their prison cell at the Makhanda prison in the Eastern Cape to escape on Tuesday, 18 October.

Deputy Justice and Correctional Services Minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa revealed the escape details during a media briefing in KwaZulu-Natal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News