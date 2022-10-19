The police have successfully apprehended one of the seven prisoners who escaped from a Makhanda prison

The escaped inmate, Bennet Kwarrie, was struck by a truck in the Free State before his recapture

Authorities confirm that Kwarrie is in stable condition and will be transferred back to prison

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FREE STATE - One of the seven prisoners who broke out of a corrections facility in Makhanda, formerly known as Grahamstown, was hit by a truck in the Free State.

Police confirmed that one of the inmates that escaped from Grahamstown Correction Facility was hit by a truck. Image: Stok photo

Source: Getty Images

A spokesperson from the corrections services, Singabakho Nxumalo, said that Bennet Kwarrie, a Zimbabwean inmate, was apprehended by law enforcement after he was struck by the truck on Tuesday evening, 18 October.

Kwarrie and six other inmates escaped from Grahamstown Correctional Facility in the early hours of Tuesday Morning. Nxumalo confirmed that recaptured inmate is in stable condition at a Free State health facility under strict police guard, SowetanLIVE reported.

The spokesperson added that Kwarrie would be transferred to a hospital in the Eastern Cape before being sent back to prison. Kwarrie was in jail for housebreaking, theft, and attempted murder.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It was revealed that the seven inmates escaped the prison by cutting the bars on a window with a hacksaw at around 4 am. Provincial Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has launched a 72-hour activation plan to apprehend the fugitives.

Among the escapees is South African Luvuyo September, who was arrested for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and robbery. Zimbabwean nationals Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chitho, Trymore Chauke, Abraham Moyane, and Simba Masinge, who were found guilty of Rhino poaching, also escaped, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans react to the re-arrest of one of the Grahamstown prison escapees

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the inmate's recapture.

Here are some reactions:

@Limpopo_San2 commented:

"It was meant to be.‍♂️"

@Sabza200BC added:

"Ya ne. Okay. Lets hope its true, its just that ''Being hit by a truck'' and ''being stable'' in one sentence is rather."

@Nyambose83 speculated:

"They are in Zimbabwe now."

@MphephuN hypothesised:

"A twist will be his family suing the government for failing to keep him secured , does he then claim RAF?"

Court vindicates father who was denied access to his children, Gauteng mom gets one-month prison sentence

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a Gauteng mother had been punished for keeping her children away from their father, her ex-husband.

The Johannesburg High Court sentenced the divorced mom to one month in prison for being in contempt of court. However, the sentence is suspended on the condition she obeys the court order to allow her children to see their father.

According to News24, the mother did not disclose her children's physical address to her ex-husband and kept them away for a week. She also kept the kids away from school for the entire week.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News