A horrific bus accident in Wedela, Carletonville, claimed the lives of two schoolkids from Wedela Technical High School

The children were on their way home from school when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle

Initial reports alluded to us driver fleeing the scene after the crash; however, it was later discovered he was actually in a hospital

JOHANNESBURG - A tragic bus accident in Wedela, Carletonville, in the Gauteng province left two school kids dead and 63 others injured.

The Wedela Technical High School suffered a tragic loss after two pupils were killed in a bus crash. Image: Matt Gush

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred on Thursday, 20 October, at around 2pm, and the deceased pupils were in grades 8 and 10.

According to the Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona, the accident happened near the Western Deep mine shaft while the learners were transported home. Mabona added that it seems as though the driver lost control of the vehicle which resulted in the bus crashing, reports TimesLIVE.

ER24 paramedics said they called to the scene at around 4pm and found the bus lying on its side and some pupils flung out of the vehicle. After assessing the situation, they found two pupils already deceased, adding that there was nothing they could do for them.

Some pupils were treated on the scene, while others were taken to a nearby medical facility for further treatment.

According to JacarandaFM, initial reports indicated that the driver had fled the scene after the accident; however, it was discovered that he was one of the first people taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Mabona stated that a psychosocial support team had been deployed to Wedela Technical High School to provide trauma support to pupils on Friday, 21 October.

Mabona also urged scholar transport drivers to be vigilant when transporting learners. The MEC for Education in Gauteng Matome Chiloane will visit the school on Friday.

