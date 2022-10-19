A community in Durban has been rocked by a taxi accident on Wednesday, 19 October

The vehicle crashed into a Lamontville house, killing a little eight-year-old boy and injuring 13 people

Emergency personnel were quick to respond to the scene, but the cause of the accident is still unclear

LAMONTVILLE- A taxi crashed into a Lamontville house, claiming the life of an eight-year-old child and injuring 13 other people.

An eight-year-old boy tragically lost his life when a taxi crashed into a house in Lamontville, Durban. Image: RODGER BOSCH & ALEXANDER JOE

Source: Getty Images

The tragic accident happened in the South of Durban on Wednesday, 19 October. KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert Mckenzi confirmed that the eight-year-old child suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

The emergency services spokesperson added that emergency personnel treated 13 other victims at the scene of the tragic accident. the 13 people were later transported to the hospital, where they received additional medical care.

Mckenzi added that law enforcement has not yet established the cause of the crash.

South African react to the tragic taxi accident

South Africans are mourning the little boy's death and calling for the taxi industry's regulation.

Below are some reactions:

@AuriaSfa commented:

"So Heartbreaking, hey Condolences to The Family, Relatives and Friends MHSRIP."

Marshall Queen-Star Motlanthe said:

"Death left right n Center. We are not even safe at home."

Balebetse Seleka added:

"This is too much for my soul."

Heather Elliott stated:

"Oh my goodness, how sad. Condolences to the family."

Khanyi Ndlovu claimed:

"Sounds like something that will really happen in Lamont. RIP little one."

Ndiitwani Aifheli demanded:

"The driver must go to jail."

Connie Heyns posted:

"Very sad, but not surprised. After all... A taxi is involved... Speeding, reckless driving, rushing, driver fatigue, poor driving skills and unlicensed drivers. Taxis are a law unto themselves."

Leon Raulstone asked:

"When is the government going to start regulating the taxi industry, they seem to get away with everything."

