Two armed thieves abducted a well-known Free State doctor in front of his wife and two small daughters

Dr Simon Ngcobo was later found deceased not far from his car in Welkom

The suspects also stole an unspecified sum of money and cell phones from his home

WELKOM - A well-known Free State doctor was kidnapped in front of his wife and two daughters on Monday, 17 October.

Well-known Free State doctor, Simon Ngcobo, was kidnapped and murdered two days before his 63rd birthday.

Dr Simon Ngcobo was later found dead next to his car in the town of Welkom.

According to Free State police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng, the doctor's wife and two young daughters were attacked by the suspects when they arrived at their home in Doorn after a shopping trip.

Ngcobo's wife heard her five-year-old daughter scream while they were unloading the car. A man allegedly pointed a gun at the child while another threatened the rest of the family with a gun.

The assailants then forced their way into the house when Ngcobo opened the door. The doctor tried to fight back but was overpowered by the attackers.

The suspects demanded cell phones and stole an undisclosed amount from the safe, News24 reported.

The suspects then forced Ngcobo into his white Renault Duster sedan, where he was coerced into diving off with the suspects.

After an extensive search, the Ngcobo was found with his hands tied behind his back and gunshot wounds to his head and chest, The South African reported.

Ngcobo would have celebrated his 63rd birthday on Wednesday, 19 October.

South Africans react to the tragic murder of Dr Ngcobo

There has been an outpouring of grief on social media.

Below are some reactions:

@KeMariri commented:

"It is indeed the end our days."

@lesibamike stated:

"Crime is now out of control...Condolences to his family and friends"

@stripymouse added:

"SA just gets more violent by the minute!"

