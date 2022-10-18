KwaZulu-Natal police were involved in a fatal shootout that resulted in the deaths of four suspects

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the incident that took place in Inanda

The police were tipped off at a house in Ngoqokazi in the Amaoti area where violent crime suspects were hiding out

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched an investigation into the circumstance surrounding a police shootout in Inanda, north of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaZulu-Natal police are under investigation after four suspects were killed during a shootout. Image: Stefan Heunis

Source: Getty Images

Police killed four assailants, and the men were believed to be involved in murders and other violent crimes in the eThekwini area.

According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda, the deceased were in their 30s. The suspects were traced to a house at Ngoqokazi in the Amaoti area of Inanda after police received a tip-off on Monday, 17 October, reports TimesLIVE.

Netshiunda explained that when police entered the house, they found five suspects. While arresting the men, two suspects drew their weapons and started shooting at the police.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

One suspects managed to flee the scene, while the other four were killed in the crossfire. According to EastCoast Radio, no police officers were injured in the shootout.

Police on the hunt for 7 inmates who escaped from Grahamstown Correctional Facility in Makhanda

In other news, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service and the Department of Correctional Services are on the hunt for seven men who escaped from the Grahamstown Correctional Facility in Makhanda, Eastern Cape.

It is believed that the seven remand detainees made their getaway in the early hours of Tuesday morning, 18 October. The correctional services stated that a probe into the circumstances surrounding the escape has begun, and details will be confirmed at a later stage.

According to The Citizen, most of the escapees are Zimbabwean nationals accused of rhino poaching. One suspect is facing charges of kidnapping and attempted murder. Their names are: Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chitho, Trymore Chauke, Lubuyo September, Abraham Moyane, Simba Masinge and Bennet Kwarrile.

Speaking on eNCA, Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo explained that around 4:20am, prison wardens realised a security breach at the facility and proceeded to count the detainees. They then realised that seven men were missing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News