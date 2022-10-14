A suspect who was arrested in connection with the murder of a German tourist appeared in court

The man was arrested on Wednesday, 12 October, in Nelspruit and is facing numerous charges

Despite there being speculations about the attackers’ nationality, the accused is a South African

MPUMALANGA - A suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a German tourist appeared in court on Friday, 14 October. Napoleon Joseph Nyalunga faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and attempted hijacking.

Mpumalanga Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the man was arrested on Wednesday, 12 October in Nelspruit.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa told Briefly News that Nyalunga appeared at the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court.

The accused is remanded in custody until his next appearance on Wednesday, 19 October.

The tourist was shot and killed last week while travelling to the Mdluli Safari Lodge in the Kruger National Park.

According to News24, the accused is South African despite speculations about the attackers’ nationality.

South Africans react to the murder:

@AMotlere said:

“Hopefully they have the right one this time, our law enforcement is just embarrassing at times.”

@KopiLuw73472493 posted:

“Is that another false alarm?”

@Lindsay1509 added:

“1 murder for the year with some sort of traction. Only 17 219 murders left for 2022 (so far) to try and chase.”

