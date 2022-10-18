The police have launched a manhunt after seven men escaped from the Grahamstown Correctional Facility in Makhanda

The majority of the escaped detainees are said to be Zimbabwean nationals accused of rhino poaching

On social media, South Africans are convinced that the detainees paid bribes for the freedom

MAKHANDA - The South African Police Service and the Department of Correctional Services are on the hunt for seven men who escaped from the Grahamstown Correctional Facility in Makhanda, Eastern Cape.

Seven inmates made a grand escape from a Grahamstown Correctional facility in Makhanda on Tuesday, 18 October. Images: Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

It is believed that the seven remand detainees made their getaway in the early hours of Tuesday morning, 18 October.

The correctional services stated that a probe into the circumstances surrounding the escape has begun, and details will be confirmed at a later stage. According to The Citizen, most of the escapees are Zimbabwean nationals accused of rhino poaching. One suspect is facing charges of kidnapping and attempted murder.

Their names are: Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chitho, Trymore Chauke, Lubuyo September, Abraham Moyane, Simba Masinge and Bennet Kwarrile.

Speaking on eNCA, Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo explained that around 4:20am, prison wardens realised a security breach at the facility and proceeded to count the detainees. They then realised that seven men were missing.

Nxumalo added that police are calling on the public to assist in the manhunt, but they should be careful because the escapees are considered dangerous.

"When you spot the seven, kindly contact the police station as apprehending them may be to risky as we consider them to be extremely dangerous," said Nxumalo.

The spokesperson also added that it seems as though the detainees may have worked alone; however, more details will arise once further investigations have been conducted.

Nxumalo stated that the police would release their images and full profiles in due course.

South Africans weigh in

Some South Africans are questioning where the prison guards were when the escape happened and even believe that prisoners bribed their way into freedom.

Here are some comments:

@XolaniNgcobo167 said:

"Brown envelope is working here with prison officials."

@bhuddaMike_6 said:

"Dog unit, where's the dog unit? That town is very small. Look for them."

@TeePee_Nerwande said:

"South Africa is a joke."

@HelloCalvin8 said:

"The Head of Risk management needs to be fired. Where were the security personnel and the prison wardens? The whole shift of that day must be shown the door."

@Great_lioness said:

"They are in Zimbabwe already. They will be back next year with new identities."

@Zwely10111 said:

"Who helped them to escape?"

@TheDBK84 said:

" bloody fools! They will all be behind bars within the next 24 hours."

