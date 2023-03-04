Black Coffee sparked dating rumours after he was spotted being all cosy with a gorgeous mlungu woman

Their pictures and video went of them embracing and kissing viral on different social media platforms

A lot of Mzansi men on Twitter said they approve of his alleged new girlfriend after he bitterly parted ways with Enhle Mbali

Black Coffee was a trending topic after he was seen being all lovey-dovey with a mysterious white woman. The gorgeous woman referred to the DJ as her friend in a video circulating online, but people said their body language suggests they are more than that.

Pictures and videos of Black Coffee and alleged girlfriend trend on Twitter

A SA tweleb @ChrisExcel102 with 1.5 million followers reposted pictures of Black Coffee, and his female friend and the Tweet went viral. He claimed that the You Need Me hitmaker made the right decision by dating a white woman after his drawn-out divorce from Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

"Grootman is moving in the right direction, away from black women."

More than 780 000 people saw the tweet, and many speculated about Black Coffee's love life.

This comes after Coffee revealed on the MacG podcast that he has no intentions of getting married ever again claimed TimesLIVE.

See the viral Tweet about DJ Black Coffee and his rumoured mlungu girlfriend

Twitter users

@roldee_official said:

"Hold on, which hand is that on the second picture?"

@KGEE277163662 mentioned:

"Skin color means nothing and doesn't mean there will always be peace. Oksalayo zisazokhala nalapho."

@anny944 posted:

"She’s not inlove you can just tell nje uzodlala lo apha."

@Fryinpanwarrior stated:

"Congrats to him. His life will be much less stressful believe me."

@MATTER_TZA asked:

"I have a problem understanding the hands, which one is which kanti la?"

@VusumziQondani wrote:

"Abelungu take half if not everything when yall separate though."

@marty_R200 added:

"Her father has everything sorted for her, she can buy herself electricity, and she's childless. He doesn't have to worry about a lot but focuses on his work."

Black Coffee done with marriage after failed marriage with Enhle Mbali, says he’s at peace with new girlfriend

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Black Coffe opened up about his love life during his interview with MacG. The world-renowned DJ shared that he is done with marriage after his failed marriage with Enhle Mbali.

The Grammy winner revealed that he found new love after their divorce but reportedly said he's absolutely sure he has no plans to ever walk down the aisle again.

