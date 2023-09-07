Spotify has named Limpopo-born singer and dancer Makhadzi as its ambassador for Equal Africa for September

Equal Africa fosters equity for women in the music and audio space and has helped to highlight the careers of women in Africa

The award-winning star joins other powerhouses including, Khanyisa Jaceni, Tyla, Sio and Elaine, who have also headlined the programme

Music streaming giant Spotify has appointed award-winning Limpopo-born singer and dancer Makhadzi as the Equal Africa ambassador for September.

Makhadzi has been announced as the Equal Africa ambassador for September. Image: @makhadzisa, Philip Maeta/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Spotify announces Makhadzi as its Equal Africa ambassador for September

Makhadzi has become a force to be reckoned with in the South African music industry. The star who hails from Limpopo, has had a tumultuous journey to the top.

Spotify has thrust the Venda queen into the spotlight for September, and we love seeing it. A statement shared with Briefly News announced that the Ghanama singer is the Equal Africa ambassador for September.

Equal Africa promotes gender equity in the music industry. It also seeks to illuminate the careers of African women. Makhadzi joins stars like Khanyisa Jaceni, Tyla, Sio and Elaine, who have also headlined the programme.

Speaking about her inspiring journey to stardom, Makhadzi said she knew music was her destiny because of the way she impacted fans, even during her humble beginnings. She said:

“I realised music was my destiny during my early days when I’d perform in the streets near taxi ranks and shops. I’d attract a lot of people who would give me some change as I performed. Most people would even miss their transport just by standing there and watching me."

Spotify aims to empower female artists

Spotify’s head of music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, said despite limited resources, African female artists have consistently demonstrated their formidable talent. Therefore, Spotify emphasizes the need to provide greater resources and opportunities to empower them further. She said:

"African female artists have proven time and time again that they are a force to be reckoned with, often with limited resources and opportunities. Extending resources and generating more impactful opportunities for them is of paramount importance at Spotify.”

Amapiano breaks borders: South African genre sees 563% growth in global streams on Spotify

Briefly News previously reported that Amapiano, the homegrown South African genre, has seen tremendous growth, with over 1.9 billion streams in 2022 alone. The genre has grown beyond its home borders, with streams outside of Sub-Saharan Africa growing by more than 563% on Spotify in the last two years.

According to a statement shared with Briefly News, the streaming giant recently released the revenues generated by South African artists. Spotify believes that artists deserve clarity about the economics of music streaming.

