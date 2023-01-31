Master KG and Makhadzi have had their fair share of relationship drama. The celebrity couple's relationship has been on-and-off again for quite some time and Mzansi is hoping they have finally parted ways for good.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you should know Makhadzi and Master KG have parted ways after an episode that left peeps stunned.

Taking a look at Makhadzi and Master KG's on-and-off relationship. Image: @masterkgsa and @makhadzisa.

Source: Instagram

Briefly News takes a look at the stars' relationship timeline and how it ended in tears and shame for Makhadzi.

Master KG and Makhadzi's on-and-off relationship

Makhadzi and Master KG's relationship has been bumpy, mainly because of their fame. The couple were together before hitting stardom and parted ways, attributing their breakup to busy schedules and careers.

According to The Citizen, the celeb couple rekindled their romance when they were touchy-feely during an Instagram Live session in 2021. They later confirmed they were giving it another shot when Master KG went all out for Makhadzi on Valentine's Day the same year. He even booked an entire restaurant for her. Love was genuinely burning hot.

Master KG and Makhadzi serving couple goals on the timeline

Their relationship might have ended in tears, but the couple used to paint timelines red with their love and support for each other. Makhadzi rallied behind her man when he was dragged to the courts over the Jerusalema copyrights.

She celebrated his big wins. Taking to her Twitter page, the Ghanama hitmaker raved about her ex-boo's first amapiano song Dali Nguwe reaching 13 million views in four months. She wrote:

"Besides zwinzhizwinzi I am a big fan of @MasterKGsa❤️. Like truth must be told, he is multi-talented and everything he touches turns into gold. Look at his first piano song, 13 million in 4 months without any dance challenges. God, please protect Master KG we still want more hits amen."

Cheating accusations between Master KG and Makhadzi

Infidelity played a major part in the couple's breakup. Rumours of the stars cheating on each other made rounds on social media.

Makhadzi allegedly cheated with Botswana star Vee Mampeezy

Master KG and Vee Mampeezy had a nasty exchange that convinced Mzansi that the Botswana Kwaito star had shot his shot at Makhadzi. According to ZAlebs, the Jerusalema hitmaker took to his Facebook page in October 2022 to issue a stern warning to Vee. He wrote:

"Vee Mampeezy Tlogela Goba Bari (stop being an idiot), my brother. I have known you for too long for you to do what you're doing. This post has nothing to do with Vee's marriage drama. It has to do with what Vee is currently doing in South Africa. I repeat, stop being an idiot."

Master KG later confirmed that Makhadzi and Vee had a good time at a hotel. He said Vee should just put it out there instead of rubbing it in his face behind the scenes. He added:

"You might as well show them your two-minute relationship with Makhadzi once because you've been bragging behind the scenes, show them those pictures in the hotel and let's close it."

Master KG allegedly cheating on Makhadzi with Vee Mampeezy's ex-wife

Things took a rough turn for Makhadzi when the Waya Waya hitmaker allegedly got back at her by dating Vee Mampeezy's ex-wife, Kagiso Sento. A source close to the couple told Zimoja that Master KG and Kagiso got together to spite Makhadzi and Vee. The source added that the move was the final nail in the coffin as the SA couple called it quits a few days later. The source said:

"Master KG went to Botswana and targeted Kagiso, Vee's ex-wife. They hooked up and began dating. They did this as revenge on both Makhadzi and Vee. What made them break up this past weekend was when Kagiso came to South Africa to visit Master KG."

Makhadzi's online meltdown and claiming she was hacked

As fans were still trying to figure out what was happening behind the scenes between their two favourite stars, Makhadzi dropped bombshells on her pages. ZAlebs reports that the Afrima winner headed to her social media pages on Saturday, January 7, to share Master KG's private phone numbers.

The star later issued an apology and claimed that her account had been hacked. She said:

"Guys, I was also shocked about the post, someone hacked my account! I finally got my account back."

Master KG announces breakup from Makhadzi hours after claiming she was hacked

Makhadzi's posts proved to fans that their relationship was on the rocks, which is why Master KG's post after the rants didn't shock Mzansi.

According to IOL, the star took to his Facebook page to announce that he was breaking up with his "queen". He added that they would maintain their working relationship for the sake of their fans. The post read:

“It is sad to say this but me and my queen Makhazi are no longer in a relationship but we continue working together to entertain our lovely fans going forward. Thank you.”

Makhadzi raises questions with her response to Master KG's breakup post

Makhadzi had Mzansi scratching their heads when she responded to Master KG's post by saying he was joking.

She said Master KG had made a typing error and wanted to tell fans he loved her so much. She replied:

"I will update the date and venue soon. He just did a typing error. He wanted to tell you that he loves me and can’t wait to come to my show."

Master KG and Makhadzi's relationship ended in tears despite trying to hold on to each other for the sake of their booming careers and fans. Mzansi might have wanted the pair to be the country's Beyoncé and Jay Z, but life happened.

