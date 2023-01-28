Rapper AKA is undoubtedly one of the most controversial celebrities in South Africa

The star's love life and relationships have made him hog headlines and chart Twitter trends more than his music

He has been involved with a number of top celebrities including his baby mama DJ Zinhle, Bonang Matheba and his current bae, Nadia Nakai

AKA has been on the dating scene for a while. The rapper has dated many celebrities and most of his relationships ended in tears.

All the ladies that AKA has dated, from Nellie Tembe to Bonang Matheba. Image: @djzinhle, @akaworldwide and @bonang_m.

If you are a follower of the Mzansi entertainment scene, you will know that DJ Zingle and media personality Bonang Matheba don't see eye to eye because of Bhova.

Briefly News looks at some of AKA's most controversial relationships and how they ended.

1. DJ Zinhle and AKA

DJ Zinhle and AKA were the it couple of their time. The stars had Mzansi salivating with their loved-up snaps that circulated on social media.

Peeps thought the Umlilo hitmaker was going to become Mrs Forbes when they announced they were having their first child together in 2014 after dating for two years.

Unfortunately, AKA and DJ Zinhle's relationship ended in tears after Bhova cheated on her with Bonang Matheba. The stars later found their ways to each other and rekindled their relationship but it also didn't last long as they announced their split in January 2020.

2. AKA and Bonang Matheba

This is hands down one of the rapper's controversial relationships. Not only because of how they started dating but also because social media users constantly compared DJ Zinhle and Bonang Matheba.

According to ZAlebs, the pair's on-and-off relationship ended on a controversial note with the Energy rapper accusing the Being Bonang star of witchcraft.

3. AKA and Nicole Nyaba

Social media influencer and model Nicole Nyaba had a quick relationship with Bhova. She issued a statement in 2022 accusing the star of wasting her life and career.

IOL reports that Nyaba said Supa Mega made it difficult for her to be around people and she regrets crossing paths with her. She said:

“He was just a waste of my life … he costs me a lot. To this day I’m dealing with his bulls***, to this day people don’t know who I am, to this day people want to call me names: ‘oh she’s a gold digger, sick chick, slay queen…’.’’

4. Nellie Tembe and AKA

Rumours of AKA dating Anele "Nellie" Tembe dating started making rounds soon after his second break-up with DJ Zinhle. The rapper was definitely head over heels in love with Nellie. The pair plastered their timelines with beautiful snaps and videos.

Bjova even went down on one knee and they were headed for marriage when Nellie tragically died.

5. AKA and Nadia Nakai

Nadia Nakai and Mega are the latest power couple in Mzansi. The pair confirmed their relationship on Instagram after months of speculation from fans. Their relationship has had its fair share of drama but they are still going strong.

The More Drugs rapper recently shared a heartwarming post to celebrate her boo's birthday. She wrote:

"Happy Birthday my baby! I love you so much!! You protect me so much! And lift me up… I learn so much from you everyday!!!! And have theeee most fun with you!!! I’m so proud of you!!!!! You’re my blessing! ❤️ ."

