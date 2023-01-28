Despite a rising trend of divorces in celebville in recent years, many Mzansi celebrities are still getting married

Amanda du Pont, Minnie Dlamini, and Sarah Langa, to name a few, have split up with their husbands

Briefly News examines what caused the splits and how peeps reacted to the shocking finalisation of divorces

Amanda du Pont and Shawn Rodriguez have finalised their divorce. Image: @amandadupont

Source: Instagram

It seems like not all is well in the marriages of most Mzansi celebrities. The stars always show a bright side on social media when they post lovey-dovey snaps with their spouses, but pull a shocker when they announce divorce out of nowhere.

To give an idea of how the issue appears to be becoming more prevalent, Briefly News has compiled a list of celebrities whose divorces Mzansi peeps did not see coming.

1. Amanda du Pont and Brazilian hubby Shawn Rodriguez finalise their divorce

Amanda du-Pont and Shawn Rodriques shocked Mzansi when they deleted all evidence of their marriage from their social media pages.

According to TimesLIVE, their divorce has been processed by the courts, and no one saw it coming.

The now-ex-couple had been together for nearly three years. Shawn proposed to Amanda in the Maldives in 2018, and they've been serving couple goals to their millions of Instagram followers ever since.

2. Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones' marriage ends in tears

Minnie Dlamini and her ex-husband Quinton Jones announced their divorce in early 2022 in a joint statement.

The pair had been together for four years, so people were curious as to what caused their breakup. Peeps turned into FBI agents and dug deeper. Social media users then discovered evidence that the former Homeground host had been dropping hints of trouble in paradise in her failed marriage since 2021.

Minnie showed signs of marital trouble when she changed her Instagram handle from Minnie Dlamini Jones to just Minnie Dlamini, reported local blog Maphephandaba.

To the surprise of her 4.5 million followers, the mother of one also deleted some of her husband's photos from her Instagram page.

3. Sarah Langa's husband Jehan Mackay moves out of their shared home

After two years and ten months as husband and wifey, influencer Sarah Langa and her entrepreneur husband, Jehan Mackay, called it quits.

Sunday World reported that Jehan moved out of their marital home in Bryanston, Johannesburg, in September of 2019.

Mackay made the decision to leave the shared house to give Sarah time to find her feet and move out, to which she agreed.

According to a source close to the couple, the divorce was caused by Sarah's obsession with social media.

“He is a very private person and didn’t want his private life posted on social media. She was also not the glamorous person she is now when they met."

Focalistic and DBN Gogo reportedly broke up 10 months ago allegedly because of another Amapiano star

I other stories, Briefly News reported that Focalistic and DBN Gogo have reportedly gone their separate ways. The talented Amapiano artists apparently broke up ten months ago.

According to rumours doing the rounds in celebville, the two stars kept their break up on a down-low. The rumours started circulating when DBN Gogo was a no-show at Foca's birthday celebration.

ZAlebs reported that sources close to the artist and the DJ would probably never address the reason for their split publicly. One source claimed they're private people, while another said another Amapiano star is the reason for their breakup.

