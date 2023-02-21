AKA has dated some of the most powerful women and "It girls" in South Africa, and his colourful love life has made waves

Briefly News looked at the late rapper's four relationships when he was madly in love, and publicly flaunted his partners

The Lemonade hitmaker has dated stars like Bonang Matheba and his baby mama is the talented DJ Zinhle

AKA with his Nadia Nakai, Anele Tembe and Bonang Matheba.

Source: Instagram

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes contributed immensely to the South African music industry without a doubt. He also lived his life boldly without fear of judgements from people. Unlike many celebrities, the rapper shared his love life with fans, and they lapped up the highs and lows of his relationships with as much excitement as his music.

Briefly News compiled some of the All Eyes On Me hitmaker's most publicised relationships during his career.

1. AKA and his baby mama DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle was the first woman AKA showed off to the public. Their relationship started in 2012, and they had a daughter Kairo Forbes born on July 8, 2015, named after Egypt's capital city. Zinhle and the Fela in Versace rapper faced some tough times that played out in the media. AKA allegedly cheated on the DJ with Bonang Matheba when she was pregnant, and they eventually broke up after she gave birth. AKA and Zinhle rekindled their love in 2018 but their second try didn't last long, and they broke up in 2019.

2. Kiernan Forbes' relationship with Bonang Matheba

AKA and Queen B's relationship was one for the books. The couple began dating under a cloud of judgement after Zinhle revealed that they were creeping behind her back when she was expecting, reported News24. Even though it took time for people to warm up to them, they became a powerful couple serving goals on Instagram. Bonang was lavished with gifts and oversees trips by the hip-hop star. They allegedly broke up in 2018 due to infidelity on Bonang's side. AKA spiralled after the relationship and publicly bashed the TV host on social media. He accused Bonang of witchcraft and even released a diss song titled Beyonce dedicated to her.

3. AKA's romance with Anele Tembe

Bhova and Anele 'Nellie' Tembe's whirlwind romance began in 2020 after the rapper broke up with Zinhle. AKA in true fashion publicly displayed his affection for the 21-year-old, and the duo even got engaged. In April 2021, Anele tragically committed suicide at a hotel in Cape Town. It is reported that she and AKA had a heated argument, and later that night she jumped out the hotel window. Pictures and videos showing her meltdown and the rapper breaking the hotel door trended on social media after her suicide.

4 Supa Mega finds love in Nadia Nakai

A year after Anele's death, AKA started dating fellow rapper Nadia Nakai. The South African-Zimbabwean star looked like she was a ray of sunshine in the Composure singer's life. It is reported that they were living together in Bryanston, and his friends revealed to Zimoja that AKA was planning on proposing. They remained together till AKA was assassinated in Durban.

