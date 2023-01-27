Amapiano star Mr JazziQ has remembered his late best friend Mpura on his official Twitter timeline

The musician tweeted the video of him showing off the tattoo he got in memory of the Fudumeza Amanzi hitmaker

Mpura died in a tragic car accident that also took rising star, Killer Kau's, life in August 2021

The lives of the five Amapiano artists that were lost in August 2021 will forever mark the greatest loss for the music genre, which recently made big waves internationally.

Mr JazziQ has shared what his tattoo of Mpura means to him. Image: @mpura_mpura and @mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, the tragic car accident robbed the House sub-genre industry of Mpura and Killer Kau, who were making a name for themselves in South African showbiz at the time.

As such, industry mates grieved and it seems like some of them have not yet healed completely.

Mr JazziQ remembers Mpura

Mr JazziQ and Mpura were tied to the hip. Even though they had their public fallouts, they still found their way to each other.

Proving how tight they were, JazziQ got a tattoo of Mpura's face in memory of the close relationship they shared.

Taking to Twitter recently, the Amapiano hitmaker reshared a clip showing off the ink while claiming the late artist showed up in his dream and told him to wake up and do what needs to be done in the music industry.

Clearly still touched by the story and the meaning of the tattoo, he captioned the clip with a heart emoji. Check out the video below:

