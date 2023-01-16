Lady Du has posted an old pic with late Amapiano star Mpura and other artists she used to record with when they were on the come up

The singer shared that she'll forver love the artists she's pictured with for opening up the music industry for her when they recorded Umsebenzi Wethu

Many on her timeline also shared that they also miss Mpura who died in a horrific car crash with Killer Kau back in 2021

Lady Du has taken to her timeline to remember late Amapiano artist, Mpura. The vocalist posted a snap of herself with Mpura and other yanos stars including Busta 929 and Amaroto.

Lady Du remembered her friend and late Amapiano star Mpura. Image: @ladydu_sa, @mpura_mpura

Source: Instagram

The starlet shared that they recorded eight tracks on the day they took the pic. One of their biggest songs was Umsebenzi Wethu. It put all of them on the map and some of them have gone on to buy mansions, lux whips and build houses for their families.

Lady Du shared that she'll forever be grateful to Mpura, Busta 929, Reece Madlisa and De Real Zuma for opening doors for her in the music space. She sang the chorus on their first smash hit, Umsebenzi Wethu. TshisaLIVE reports that Mpura died in 2021. Mpura, Killer Kau and other artists were on their way to perform when their car collided with another vehicle.

Lady Du added that she remembers their studio sessions, adding that she'll never forget the artists in the pic with her.

Amapiano fans say they also miss Mpura

Music lovers took to Lady Du's comment section on the picture-sharing app and shared that they too miss the late yanos artist.

dababykay_sa wrote:

"Miss This Combo!!"

official_strawberrrry said:

"Gone are those days. Hits that came out of this group. May Mpura continues to rest in peace."

prichard21711 commented:

"Umsebenzi Wethu hitmakers."

lukhanyo0394 wrote:

"Umsebenzi Wethu."

nopaisheoracle said:

"Mpura Mpura."

codacapello added:

"And this is 2 years. Look at the growth."

Source: Briefly News