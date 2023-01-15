Twitter users reminisced about the good old days when Bophelo Ke Semphekgo was the reigning show on SA TV

Pictures of Nakedi Ribane posted on the social media platform sparked those fond memories for many

Mzansi people commented about her iconic role on the show as Senthaolele and some compared her to Brooke Logan

Nakedi Ribane gets showered with love on social media. Image: @andilebhala

Source: Twitter

Nakedi Ribane was a topic of discussion on Twitter timelines after @andilebhala posted pictures of the legendary actress.

Netizens who witnessed her talent on the Sepedi drama series Bophelo Ke Semphego flooded the comments section to praise her for giving them wonderful childhood memories.

The popular show was broadcast on SABC during the 80s and 90s but her feisty character as Senthaolele remains unforgettable for many.

The actress and model made a career change when she was admitted as an Advocate at the age of 59 and her presence on TV screens is sorely missed by Mzansi.

People said Nakedi was ageing gracefully when they saw her beautiful pics in a colourful outfit.

Twitter comments about Nakedi Ribane

@EPristo said:

"She reminds me of celebrities who made the news by their acting, not other personal shenanigans."

@MbeleLetso wrote:

"She is ageing gracefully. The manual of being a side chick must be written by her Senthaolele, she gave us the best in Bophelo Ke Semphekho."

@philzabee shared:

"Once worked with her, she's such an amazing soul."

@Mbanjwainvest mentioned:

"Millicent Mseleku and Nakedi Ribane were the most beautiful black ladies when I was growing up in the eighties."

@Xamzit posted:

"Wow I used to like her, I'm glad she is still beautiful."

@Muzlam41 mentioned:

"Our very on Brooke Logan."

@EnzoMasiya added:

"Beautiful woman, so kind, she went on to become an Advocate."

