The likes of Mihlali Ndamase, Lasizwe and other popular Mzansi social media influencers are expected to make an appearance on the new season of Instapreneurs

The SABC 1 announced recently on its socials that the second season of the show will start on Thursday at 6pm, according to reports

The aim of the programme is to showcase social media entrepreneurs who've made from being social media influencers to becoming some of the country's biggest earners

Mihlali Ndamase is one of the social media influencers expected to appear in SABC 1's Instapreneurs when Season 2 starts.

Mihlali Ndamase is expected to appear on the new season of 'Instapreneurs'. Image: @mihlali_n

Source: Instagram

The public broadcaster has reportedly announced that the new season will premiere on Thursday, 2 February. The show will start at 6pm.

ZAlebs reports that the aim of the programme is to showcase Mzansi's social media entrepreneurs who made it from platform such as Instagram to the big screen.

Highlights of Instagpreneurs

The publication reports that some of the highlights of the show include Mihlali Ndamase and Lasizwe hanging out with Ryan Keys, Lungile Thabethe doing Ayanda Thabethe's make-up and Pamela Mtanga socialising at Mpa Maponyane' Buns Out spot.

Zahara's As I Rise to debut on SABC 1

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zahara's new show is set to debut on SABC 1 on Saturday, 4 February. The singer has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately.

She nearly lost her multi-million rand house and she's reportedly been battling booze for a minute.With all the wrong things going on in her life, the star is expected to open up her life to Mzansi.

The reality show is set t take viewers on a journey behind the success and challenges faced by the Loliwe hitmaker. Zahara - As I Rise will premiere on the public broadcaster at 7.30pm.

ZAlebs reports that the musician shared that her journey in the entertainment industry has not been easy. She shared that she has been betrayed and frustarted and on top of that she had to mourn her brother. The singer reportedly said all her challenges drove her to "drink myself to death".

