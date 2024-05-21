Former reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu is living with regret after joining the Moja Love show This Body Works for Me

Wandi Ndlovu was rumoured to have packed her bags and left for Nigeria in hopes of having a better life

The reality TV star told Briefly News that she is still in South Africa and that she wished she had known better when agreeing to be on the show

After cutting off her fake friends, Wandi Ndlovu is now content with her life. The star alleged that a phoney friend spread rumours that she was looking for greener pastures in Nigeria.

The former ‘This Body Works for Me’ star Wandi Ndlovu regrets joining the reality show. Image: @wandi_ndlovu

Source: Instagram

Wandi Ndlovu hates being famous

Former reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu regrets doing the Moja Love show, This Body Works For Me. When rumours of her moving to Nigeria to work at Silverfox Exotic Night Club in Lagos surfaced, Wandi swiftly dismissed them.

Wandi told ZiMoja that a fake friend had started spreading the rumour, but she has since cut them off.

She also clarified that her former cast mate, Dione Xanthe, moved.

Wandi tells Briefly News her regrets about seeking fame

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Wandi Ndlovu stated that things have gone downhill since joining the provocative MojaLove reality show.

"I just wanna say when I went to the show, I didn’t know that I was signing up for this. Every move I make, I’m being questioned and insulted. I can’t live my life like a normal kasi girl."

Wandi said she wishes she had sought training on how to handle TV and podcast interviews. Her family also appeared on the reality show. With everything that happened, Wandi said she felt a sense of guilt for having placed them in the spotlight.

"I wish I was trained before going to shows and podcasts I wish I didn’t show my family. I wish I embarrassed myself alone it really hurts I just wanted money to support my family from the show and leave I come from poverty, but it’s fine these are my consequences I reap what I sow it’s enough."

Wandi Ndlovu opens up about treatment at Moja Love

In a previous report from Briefly News, Wandi Ndlovu lambasted the producers of This Body Works for Me. She had informed her fans of her decision not to return to the show because of the producer's treatment towards her.

Wandi Ndlovu alleged that the production portrayed her negatively and admitted that sometimes she says things she does not mean, but they never hide those scenes. Wandi said she holds a grudge and would no longer be partaking in the reunion special.

