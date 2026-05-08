On Wednesday, 6 May 2026, Julius Malema criticised the arrest of National Coloured Congress (NCC) president Fadiel Adams

Tumisho Masha publicly criticised Malema for comparing Adams' treatment to that of an influential anti-apartheid icon

His response triggered mixed reactions online, with some agreeing that no one is above the law and others arguing that the issue was about human rights and fair treatment

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Tumisho Masha criticised Julius Malema's remarks after Fadiel Adams was arrested. Image: julius.malema.sello, tumishomasha

Source: Instagram

Seasoned actor Tumisho Masha has called out Julius Malema for defending NCC president Fadiel Adams, who was arrested on Tuesday, 5 May 2026.

In a tweet shared a day after Adams’ arrest in Cape Town, Malema criticised the MP’s arrest and compared his treatment to that of Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko, who died in police custody in 1977.

As South Africans reacted to Julius Malema’s criticism, Tumisho Masha joined the conversation with a scathing take.

Tumisho Masha criticises Malema over Fadiel Adams arrest remarks

On Thursday, 7 May, the former Isidingo actor said comparing Adams to the late anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko was a false equivalence.

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He argued that, like every other South African, Adams had to face the courts for allegedly breaking the law and that being a politician did not make him special or above the rule of law. Tumisho Masha’s response read:

“Members of parliament are not more equal than the rest of us. You commit the crime, you do the time, the same as every person in SA. Steve Biko was beaten and, while unconscious, thrown into the back of a police van and died from the injuries. Not the same thing. Adams is not special.”

Adams was arrested in Cape Town and later transported to Durban.

SA reacts after Tumisho Masha calls out Malema

Masha’s response to Julius Malema sparked a flurry of reactions. Some agreed with Masha and cited similar incidents in which arrested individuals were transported long distances by a police van. Others disagreed and explained the aim of Malema's initial comment.

Here are some of the comments:

@PhikelaG shared:

“Amen 🙏🏿, one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa case was transported from Pretoria to Kwa Nongoma by a police van and was brought back the same day. There is nothing special about Adam’s. Same with Matlala police raided his house, for their safety, everyone was asked to lie down.”

@I_are_Sello disagreed:

“You’re being emotional about Biko, the same argument you apply to Biko, for being thrown in the back of the bakkie, the same applies to Adams. Humanity doesn’t only apply to Biko; it applies to all of us, even if we don’t agree with each other or our ways.”

@walking_ego agreed:

“Can't compare the two. 🤭🤭🤭 You break the law, you must go to jail.”

Mzansi reacted after Tumisho Masha criticised Malema. Image: tumishomasha

Source: Instagram

What's next for Fadiel Adams?

Briefly News reported that the NCC president, who made his first appearance before the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 7 May, was remanded in custody until 13 May.

The case was postponed for a formal bail application, and Adams will be kept in a secret location until his next court appearance. He is being charged with two counts of defeating the ends of justice and three counts of fraud related to his alleged interference in the Sindiso Magaqa murder probe.

Source: Briefly News