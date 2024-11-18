Tumiso Masha has not thrown in the towel after weathering domestic abuse allegations by ex-wife Zozibini Mtonga

The actor revealed how these claims have closed for him, as he couldn't land small tell-all with legendary actor gigs to get by

Fans have empathised with him and have urged the actor to get into the swing of things as he has a whole life ahead of him

Actor and producer Tumisho Masha opened up about how the abuse claims from his ex-wife tell-all with the legendary actor affected his career. He also shared some insights on how things are starting to fall into place for him professionally.

Banned from the industry

Zozibini accused him of physical abuse and drinking too much. The couple tied the knot in 2010 but split up in 2016, with their divorce wrapped up in 2019. During this time, Tumisho has been trying to keep his career afloat, but it’s been tough since production companies were uncomfortable working with him until the allegations were resolved.

Baring it all

Lungelo KM from Engineer Your Life had the pleasure of hosting the talented South African actor Tumisho Masha. The 49-year-old actor mentioned how hard it was to get jobs, even voice-over gigs.

Empathy for Tumisho

When Tumisho Masha shared his story, people showed their support. They motivated him to pick himself up and keep moving forward.

@RebeccaJempi wrote:

"I love Tumisho and his humility. Oh, what a talented actor. Mfethu, ìndoda ayipheli. U will rise again, my brother."

_Abeba91 commented:

"This is painful watched the whole podcast sad indeed."

@Flavourlutweyi added:

"It's always like that. sad, you know. No consequences to them."

@PheladiSedibe stated:

“There was no front page of Tumisho Masha not found guilty."

Light at the end of the tunnel

In 2023, Tumisho finally saw an end to his legal struggles. The court allowed him to see his daughter again and cleared him of the abuse claims. Some people were thrilled for him, but others, including Jacob Zuma's daughter, were not on board.

The actor shared the ups and downs he's faced throughout his court battles on his Instagram. He also revealed that the court had granted him access to his daughter.

"I have been in and out of courts every year since our separation, this in her continued efforts to not only defame my name and my ability to earn an income as a public figure but also to destroy my character as a man and, most importantly to deny me my rights as a father in fulfilling my fatherly duties towards my child."

