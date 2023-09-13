Tumisho Masha has successfully won his custody fight against his former spouse, Zozibini Mtonga

The actor has been fighting tooth and nail for years to have a relationship with his daughter and came out victorious

Masha says the ongoing battle was an effort to defame him and alienate him from his daughter

Actor Tumisho Masha says his custody battle for his daughter had been ongoing for over seven years. Images: tumishomasha

Source: Instagram

Tumisho Masha has won his custody battle against his ex-wife following years of torment. The Catch a Fire actor's fight with his former wife, Zozibini Mtonga has come to an end as he finally obtains custody of their daughter. The actor reveals that the court battles strained more than just his pocket however they were all worth it.

Tumisho Masha wins child custody battle

In a statement posted on his Instagram page, Tumisho Masha revealed that the custody case with his ex-wife Zozibini Mtonga had been active since their split in 2016.

The couple share a daughter whom Tumisho has been unable to maintain a relationship with according to the actor:

"I have been in and out of courts every year since our separation. This is her continued efforts to not only defame my name and deny me my rights as a father in fulfilling my fatherly duties towards my child."

The latest court hearing was on 12 September where Tumisho finally came out victorious after winning custody of his daughter:

"Today, I was fortunate enough to leave the Johannesburg High Court after a successful appearance and winning the case with full costs."

He went on:

"My journey of fathering has not only cost me emotionally, mentally, spiritually, and physically, but it has also cost me financially."

Tumisho was alienated from his child

The Mandela's Gun star revealed that as the court proceedings continued over the years, his ex-wife made countless efforts to alienate him from his daughter.

Masha says he was subject to drug tests and defamation due to fabricated stories about him to destroy his name:

"This is a continued effort to alienate me from my daughter despite my child's continued desire to want to spend equal time with both parents."

He continued:

"I found myself once again fighting charges laid against me on fabricated lies pertaining to aggressive behaviour towards my child as well as alcohol and drug abuse."

The actor says despite his cooperation, his efforts to have a healthy co-parenting relationship with Mtonga were denied:

"I have given up my rights and dignity as a human being in continued efforts to live at peace with my ex so we can co-parent together however, my efforts have continuously been denied."

Tumisho Masha ties the knot

Source: Briefly News