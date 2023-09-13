Sechaba Pali was recently involved in a car accident that quickly trended throughout social media

The singer was reportedly riding with his wife when they lost control of their car and she tragically lost her life in the accident

Sechaba is seeking financial assistance to take his wife Nompilo home for a memorial

Gospel singer Sechaba Pali says he was not helped after his car accident and that people stood by to take pictures. Images: Sechaba Pali

Sechaba Pali was involved in a car accident that took his wife's life. The Abanomona hitmaker has revealed that he had a bad feeling about their trip but his wife Nompilo convinced him to go. Sechaba needs help to take his wife home from Welkom for a burial.

Sechaba loses wife in car accident

Videos of Gospel singer Sechaba Pali's car accident surfaced on social media as onlookers reacted and wanted to capture the aftermath of the incident.

In conversation with ZiMoja, Sechaba reveals that he was not helped as people were just standing by taking pictures and recording videos.

The singer says his wife was driving as they made their way from Welkom after attending an event:

"While driving, I think she wanted to overtake a taxi, but unyathele kakhulu and the car drifted and threw her outside."

Sechaba says he was reluctant to attend the event because he wanted to spend time with his children however, his wife convinced him:

"I wanted to spend time with my son and daughter but Nompilo insisted we go because she felt we hardly get to spend time alone without the kids."

The Modimo o Teng hitmaker went on to reveal signs that gave him a bad feeling about their trip:

"In the morning, we went to get our clothes in the boot of the car but it refused to open, this has never happened before. I also saw the tyre had swelled up like it had been hit by something but I ignored it."

Sechaba seeks financial assistance

Opening up about his financial troubles, Sechaba revealed that he is struggling to make ends meet and will need to raise money to take his wife home from Welkom:

"I need to raise money to take my wife back To Gauteng and to have a dignified memorial and burial for her."

It's revealed that the singer is battling with depression following his struggles in the music industry, saying that he owed his previous record label managed by Tshepo Nzimande.

Sechaba weeps at his downfall

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed online reactions to Sechaba's struggles, where the singer reflected on the prime of his career and what led to his downfall.

Sechaba used to dominate the airwaves and concerts with his catchy Gospel tunes and relatable personality. However, his career suffered a dramatic decline that left him down and out.

The publication also shared news of producer pH Raw X opening up about his financial struggles and the reality of trying to make it in the music industry.

