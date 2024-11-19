Errol Musk, the father of the world's richest billionaire Elon Musk, revealed spicy details about his love life

He said that he had two children with the daughter of his ex-wife, Heide Bezuidenhout, years after they separated

The stepdaughter moved in with Errol, and they began a relationship in 2016, which resulted in two children

JOHANNESBURG — Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, dropped a bombshell on Podcast and Chill and revealed that he impregnated his stepdaughter.

The retired South African engineer opened up during an interview on the popular and controversial podcast about how he impregnated his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout. He explained that he started seeing Jana in 2016, 20 years after divorcing his ex-wife, Heide, who is Jana's mother.

He said Jana was in dire financial straits and reached out to him, asking for assistance. He started giving her money and gave her and her boyfriend a second-hand car. However, things escalated when they moved in together. They then had two children together, who were confirmed via DNA testing. He also provided her with a little house to live in.

South Africans in a buzz

Netizens on Facebook had a lot of things to say about the revelation.

Paul Adom Nkra said:

"The gods are preparing to teach him a lesson."

Jessica Fourie said:

"Absolutely sickening."

Sibusisow Sakhi said:

"That's the problem with people with money."

Tu Me Lo said:

"These things happen. Rich or poor, I know this thing happens in the Sotho tradition. The baby is called Ngwana waka lapeng."

Sekgota J Pheeha said:

"What a vile individual."

Anumobi E Kingsley said:

"A few bolts and nuts are loose somewhere, sir. You need to check them out."

Errol Musk admits to killing three men

The wealthiest man on earth's father said the three men were intruders who broke into his house. He claimed that he shot and killed them.

Source: Briefly News