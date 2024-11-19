Errol Musk Opens Up About Impregnating Step-Daughter, SA Stunned
- Errol Musk, the father of the world's richest billionaire Elon Musk, revealed spicy details about his love life
- He said that he had two children with the daughter of his ex-wife, Heide Bezuidenhout, years after they separated
- The stepdaughter moved in with Errol, and they began a relationship in 2016, which resulted in two children
JOHANNESBURG — Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, dropped a bombshell on Podcast and Chill and revealed that he impregnated his stepdaughter.
Errol Musk impregnated stepdaughter
The retired South African engineer opened up during an interview on the popular and controversial podcast about how he impregnated his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout. He explained that he started seeing Jana in 2016, 20 years after divorcing his ex-wife, Heide, who is Jana's mother.
He said Jana was in dire financial straits and reached out to him, asking for assistance. He started giving her money and gave her and her boyfriend a second-hand car. However, things escalated when they moved in together. They then had two children together, who were confirmed via DNA testing. He also provided her with a little house to live in.
South Africans in a buzz
Netizens on Facebook had a lot of things to say about the revelation.
Paul Adom Nkra said:
"The gods are preparing to teach him a lesson."
Jessica Fourie said:
"Absolutely sickening."
Sibusisow Sakhi said:
"That's the problem with people with money."
Tu Me Lo said:
"These things happen. Rich or poor, I know this thing happens in the Sotho tradition. The baby is called Ngwana waka lapeng."
Sekgota J Pheeha said:
"What a vile individual."
Anumobi E Kingsley said:
"A few bolts and nuts are loose somewhere, sir. You need to check them out."
Errol Musk admits to killing three men
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Errol confessed on the same podcast to killing three men.
The wealthiest man on earth's father said the three men were intruders who broke into his house. He claimed that he shot and killed them.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za