Errol Musk admitted that he opened fire on the intruders who broke into his Sandton house one evening

However, Mzansi isn't buying his story, with some netizens claiming that there's no way he could have survived the incident himself

Netizens gave Elon Musk's dad a bombastic side-eye after telling his story about how he killed three men in self-defence.

How did Elon Musk's dad kill three men?

Tech billionaire, Elon Musk's father, Errol, recently visited Podcast and Chill for an in-depth interview about his career and life, where he discussed a particular incident in 1998 that stuck with him.

Speaking to MacG, Errol revealed that his lavish Sandton home, which was being rented out, was once the target of a break-in during a night he and his six-year-old daughter visited the property:

"I heard some noise in the lounge; I went there and discovered a lot of black men. I thought they wanted to rent the place, but the one guy raised his left hand and fired a gun at me, but he missed."

Errol said he went to recover his gun and revealed how three lives were lost:

"I only fired two shots; one killed two people. The other guy and I shot at the same time. I hit him in the groin, and his shot went into a metal frame in front of me; I would have been dead. Unfortunately, he died. I fired two shots; they fired 52. I'm not proud of it."

Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert shared the video:

Mzansi weighs in on Errol Musk's confession

Netizens weren't buying his story and said it was hard to believe:

MohatliMok90788 asked:

"Do you believe him?"

Tjavitjo1 wasn't convinced:

"He sounds like a starring in the movies. All 52 shots missed him, but he only fired two shots, and he killed three people? Sounds too good to be true."

tee_shelly wrote:

"I don't believe him."

miss_steg said:

"He sounds like a mashaya, this one."

BhazabhazaB laughed:

"52 shots? Lol!"

Netizens drag Elon Musk's mom

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a "disturbing" X post by Elon Musk's mother.

Maye was blasted by netizens who accused her of being insensitive towards the less fortunate.

