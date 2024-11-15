Elon Musk’s Dad Errol Admits to Killing 3 Men on ‘Podcast and Chill’: “I Would Have Been Dead”
- Elon Musk's father recently opened up about having once killed three men in the 90s
- Errol Musk admitted that he opened fire on the intruders who broke into his Sandton house one evening
- However, Mzansi isn't buying his story, with some netizens claiming that there's no way he could have survived the incident himself
Netizens gave Elon Musk's dad a bombastic side-eye after telling his story about how he killed three men in self-defence.
How did Elon Musk's dad kill three men?
Tech billionaire, Elon Musk's father, Errol, recently visited Podcast and Chill for an in-depth interview about his career and life, where he discussed a particular incident in 1998 that stuck with him.
Speaking to MacG, Errol revealed that his lavish Sandton home, which was being rented out, was once the target of a break-in during a night he and his six-year-old daughter visited the property:
"I heard some noise in the lounge; I went there and discovered a lot of black men. I thought they wanted to rent the place, but the one guy raised his left hand and fired a gun at me, but he missed."
Errol said he went to recover his gun and revealed how three lives were lost:
"I only fired two shots; one killed two people. The other guy and I shot at the same time. I hit him in the groin, and his shot went into a metal frame in front of me; I would have been dead. Unfortunately, he died. I fired two shots; they fired 52. I'm not proud of it."
Mzansi weighs in on Errol Musk's confession
Netizens weren't buying his story and said it was hard to believe:
MohatliMok90788 asked:
"Do you believe him?"
Tjavitjo1 wasn't convinced:
"He sounds like a starring in the movies. All 52 shots missed him, but he only fired two shots, and he killed three people? Sounds too good to be true."
tee_shelly wrote:
"I don't believe him."
miss_steg said:
"He sounds like a mashaya, this one."
BhazabhazaB laughed:
"52 shots? Lol!"
Netizens drag Elon Musk's mom
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a "disturbing" X post by Elon Musk's mother.
Maye was blasted by netizens who accused her of being insensitive towards the less fortunate.
