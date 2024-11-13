Kane Keid faced backlash after sharing that he prefers Nasty C's music over A-Reece's

The 21-year-old rapper has since apologised for this misunderstanding because he meant no harm

Fans did not take his comment lightly and have since advised him to stick to making music, not beefs

New kid on the block Kane Keid has apologised after his comments didn't go down well with some people. He stated that his remarks did not mean harm and that people misconstrued his words.

The interview that landed him hot water

Recently, the Omerta hitmaker was invited to the Spreading Humour podcast, which is part of the popular MacG's network. The interview mainly covered his career, and he mentioned he is dropping an EP and music video quite soon. He was then asked to choose between Nasty C and A-Reece.

He explained that although he's a fan of A-Reece, he prefers Nasty C's brand of discography because his themes are broad, and he could listen to his music forever. With A-Reece, he stated that his themes are repetitive, and he lacks versatility as an artist. He added that his subjects are primarily about betrayal and friendships.

In the clip below by @sahiphop247, Kane Keid rates Nasty C's music over A-Reece's.

Mixed reactions in the comment section

While a few people agreed with Kane, some did not appreciate what he said about A-Reece's artistry.

@theboystretch_sa wrote:

"I love how people are misinterpreting this as if bro is throwing shots at Reece😅😅😅"

@zeli_rsa commented:

"Music is all about relatability. Reece is relatable and Keid ain't. He should keep dropping bars, he will end like the Stogies and Touchlines, Blaklez etc... no awards to show for it."

@mxolis_mtimande added:

"No, bro, don't explain, you don't like him, njeh. A-Reece also raps about anxiety, money, girls, and fame. This kid must not try to throw shade on the goat please."

Kane Keid meant no harm

After receiving backlash for his comments, the 21-year-old posted an apology on his Twitter account and explained that his remarks were blown out of proportion.

Chef Xolani had a moment to issue an apology

Chef Xolani Sabelo broke his silence in the days following the scandal involving Chef Xholani Sabelo, where he was recorded bashing his new wife, Vuyokazi Nciweni, to his baby mama. He has now broken his silence.

