Controversial podcaster Mac G rejected R20 million over his podcast network, Podcast and Chill

The podcaster and music artist shared in a clip that an American company offered him R20 million to buy the ownership of his podcast

Many netizens reacted to Mac G rejecting the cheque for R20 million; some said he made a good move, while others said he was lying

MacG shocked many netizens after his recent revelation about an American company that approached him to buy his podcast network, Podcast and Chill, which has over a million subscribers.

Mac G rejects R20 million from US company

Controversial podcaster Mac G has been the talk of the town recently after he trended for throwing shade at the Grammy Award-winning singer Tyla. The star not so long ago revealed that he rejected a whooping R20 million from a US company.

In a video posted by @NoseTheCapital on Twitter (X), Mac G is heard sharing with Sol that an American company approached him and told him that they want to buy the ownership of his successful podcast network for one million dollars, which is R20 million when converted to rand.

The star said that the reason why he rejected the sale was because he didn't want to be controlled and told what to speak about and what not to say on the podcast.

"So MacG refused R20M?"

Fans respond to Mac G's rejection

Many netizens responded to Mac G's rejection of bagging himself R20 million, some said that he made the right decision, while others disagreed and said that he was lying. See some of the responses below:

@The_Real_T_Bang wrote:

"If someone can offer you that much, it simply means that they see the value of your company and how much it can make them. One thing I know is that MacGyver also knows that he is making a lot from that and doesn't want it to stop, especially now when podcasting is on the prime."

@KabeloMak_ mentioned:

"He was smart in putting the R20mil out there,now whoever is going to make an offer going forward they will have to start from R30mil upwards."

@IMatterthereal said:

"I don’t think that’s the truth."

@Enzokuhle_Byo responded:

"Lies obviously."

@Mzakesman01 commented:

"He doesn't have a poverty mindset!!!"

@countpackula47 mentioned:

"The squad sounded disappointed."

@Kulanichaba replied:

"Meaning next time he will negotiate from R40 million."

@jo1da said:

"Lol, every time he lies, he rubs his eyes."

MacG's vulgar remarks about Minnie Dlamini leave SA fuming

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MacG left Mzansi fuming after the latest episode of his podcast, Podcast and Chill. The media personality was accused of disrespecting Minnie Dlamini after comparing her to raunchy dancer Zodwa Wabantu.

Minnie has been trending for the wrong reasons on social media lately. First, it was the allegations that she cheated on her husband, Quinton Jones, with Edwin Sodi. Now, she is being harassed by MacG unprovoked.

