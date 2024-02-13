American rapper generated over R300 million in sales in less than 24 hours with his no-budget Superbowl ad

A video of the Yeezy owner sharing that he did not spend any money on the actual commercial but that people should go to his Yeezy website

Fans were amazed at how much money and profit he made in those sales in less than 24 hours

Kanye West generated more than R300 million in sales in less than 24 hours. Image: Edward Berthelot/George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

Kanye West is one of the smartest rappers in the world. The American star recently revealed how he made through his no-budget Superbowl ad. This was after it was alleged that he excluded South Africa from the tour's African leg.

Kanye West made R359,6M in sales less than 24 hours

American businessman and rapper Ye has been making headlines on social media lately. This came after the star was accused of being abusive after he allegedly ordered his wife, Bianca Censori, never to speak.

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband not so long ago revealed that he made a whopping R359,6 million in sales from his no-budget Superbowl ad in less than 24 hours. A video of the star sharing how the commercial we never spent money on generated so much profit at sales was posted on social media by a Twitter (X) user @Blackmillions_ and captioned:

"Kanye West team sent him a report saying that his $0 Production budget Super Bowl ad was a success. The 30 second slot cost $7,000,000 which generated Yeezy 284,357 orders totaling $19.3 Million in sales in less than 24 hours."

See the post below:

Netizens were in awe of how much money Kanye made

Many netizens were stunned by the amount of profit he made in less than a day. Many shared how inspired they were and also complimented the rapper online:

@Dayman_KSG wrote:

"The bigger news should be Kanye fulfilled his promise of making every item on his site $20 so that it’s available for everyone & not just those who have money. While everyone else is raising prices, he’s keeping his low & doing it independently."

@DHQYaYa said:

"When you have a Solid fan base. You don't need a bunch of fancy lights, pictures and videos to promote your brand."

@TalkThatHipHop tweeted:

"That’s the power of direct to consumer."

@JzonAzari commented:

"Goes to show once you have a community you are set for life."

@sayten89 responded:

"Yeezy for the people."

@foxiee_app shared:

"Kanye West really doing it without any help and on his own. bigger than Jay Z and anyone by a long shot."

@ROCKS2LIT replied:

"And the fact it’s only 20 dollars is wild. Imagine what these other companies are making off us…"

Kanye West lashes out at journalist

In more Kanye West updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper lashing out at a journalist - again.

This after the reporter asked Yeezy about his new wife, Bianca Censori, before the rapper caused a scene and snatched the journo's phone.

