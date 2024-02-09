A man showed the results of buying some shoes on the streets of Johannesburg from a random person

In a TikTok video, the gent opened an Adidas shoe box which he bought from a random man on the street

The disappointed guy in Johannesburg had TikTok viewers laughing after opening the product he bought

One man amused netizens after showing them a purchase he made. The TikTokker got even less than he bargained for after buying from a street vendor.

A TikTok video shows a Johannesburg man who thought he bought slides in the streets. Image: @tumi_theslump

Source: TikTok

Online users were amused by the man whose shopping went wrong. Hundreds of people cracked jokes in the comments section.

Men regrets buying slides in Johannesburg

A man @tumi_theslump in a TikTok video showed people the slides he bought for R80. The gent opened a box and made a disappointing discovery.

The TikTokker detailed that he made his purchase from a phara (small-time criminal). He found a shoe and a toilet roll stuffed inside the shoe box.

Watch the clip below:

SA amused by slides bought in Joburg

Netizens thought the video showing the scam was hilarious. Peeps commented and expressed how amused they were.

Neo Jin S.A said:

"If you walk fast no one will notice."

Nana_1 commented:

"When I saw the tape I knew it was over for you my guy."

user705706293665 wrote:

"Jozi is not for the faint-hearted."

Valencia Mc'Dip added:

"You better my uncle once got a brick in the shoe box after paying R500."

Sanele Skyf joked:

"At least they left the tissue in case you wanna cry."

khalifadakiddo shared her story:

"I once bought AirforceR500 back in 2017. I couldn't even wear them, because I don't understand if the left is right or right is left."

Source: Briefly News