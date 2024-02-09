Global site navigation

Man in Johannesburg Buys R80 Adidas Slides From Phara, TikTok Video of Unboxing Amuses SA
People

Man in Johannesburg Buys R80 Adidas Slides From Phara, TikTok Video of Unboxing Amuses SA

by  Rutendo Masasi
  • A man showed the results of buying some shoes on the streets of Johannesburg from a random person
  • In a TikTok video, the gent opened an Adidas shoe box which he bought from a random man on the street
  • The disappointed guy in Johannesburg had TikTok viewers laughing after opening the product he bought

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

One man amused netizens after showing them a purchase he made. The TikTokker got even less than he bargained for after buying from a street vendor.

TikTok video shows man's purchase in Johannesburg street
A TikTok video shows a Johannesburg man who thought he bought slides in the streets. Image: @tumi_theslump
Source: TikTok

Online users were amused by the man whose shopping went wrong. Hundreds of people cracked jokes in the comments section.

Men regrets buying slides in Johannesburg

A man @tumi_theslump in a TikTok video showed people the slides he bought for R80. The gent opened a box and made a disappointing discovery.

Read also

Woman with hair down her back does big chop, TikTok video of DIY cut amazes Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The TikTokker detailed that he made his purchase from a phara (small-time criminal). He found a shoe and a toilet roll stuffed inside the shoe box.

Watch the clip below:

SA amused by slides bought in Joburg

Netizens thought the video showing the scam was hilarious. Peeps commented and expressed how amused they were.

Neo Jin S.A said:

"If you walk fast no one will notice."

Nana_1 commented:

"When I saw the tape I knew it was over for you my guy."

user705706293665 wrote:

"Jozi is not for the faint-hearted."

Valencia Mc'Dip added:

"You better my uncle once got a brick in the shoe box after paying R500."

Sanele Skyf joked:

"At least they left the tissue in case you wanna cry."

Read also

University student cleans res room in TikTok video, Mzansi applauds young man's organisation skills

khalifadakiddo shared her story:

"I once bought AirforceR500 back in 2017. I couldn't even wear them, because I don't understand if the left is right or right is left."

Man walking like phara scares shoppers at mall

Briefly News previously reported that one man, @monyolo, gave people running errands at a mall a proper fright with his gangster walk. The shoppers' fear was written all over their faces as he approached them.

The brave young man pretending to a thug can be seen in his video entering a Sterns jewellery store and eyeing the precious stones.

More than 1.2 million people saw the scary yet funny clip, and many complained about his prank in the comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel