A young man showed people how he makes himself really at home while away for his varsity studies

The university student made a TikTok video showing his organisational skills, which went viral

People were thoroughly impressed after seeing the young man's cleaning routine for his room

A young man turned his residence into a home. The university student shared that he wanted to feel like he was still in the comfort of his own house.

A TikTok video shows a university student cleaning his room at his university. Image: @lindosongelwa

A TikTok video shows the young man working hard to make it clean. The gent had many people thoroughly impressed.

Man organises room in university residence

One man, @lindosongelwa, organised his living space at university. He wrote that he wanted it to feel as comfortable as possible.

In the video, he cleaned his food cabinets, window sill and more. The student then organised his food cabinet. Watch the video below:

South Africans amazed by organised young man

Many people were raving about the young guy's cleaning routine. Establishing a routine for cleaning helps reduce stress and increases productivity, according to Wellness Magazine. People commented on what a good homemaker he is.

The sight of cleanliness was satisfying for many people. Read the comments below:

Selome Majavie said:

"Discipline,strategic planning, if we can do it in small things like cleaning and organizing, it will overflow in all areas of our lives."

Onwaba Oldjohn advised:

"Take your veggies out the bags they will go off."

Gabby commented:

"You can't be a student and not buy noodles."

Linda Kula Moni wrote:

'Wooow a gentleman indeed."

Londiie applauded:

"A clean gent"

Student shows off res room, displays Apple collection

Briefly News previously reported that one student showed off her stunning res room, leaving netizens envious. The room looked neat and peaceful.

@prudencee_ took her TikTok followers on a tour, showing them how her room looks. In the video, the girl enters her room. It's neat, and her bed next to the window with a beautiful view is nicely made. On the floor, there is a soft carpet or rug.

In another part, she showed her shelves with Apple boxes for phones, tablets, and laptops. It left many netizens wowed. She also captured the bathroom, which was also very squicky and clean.

