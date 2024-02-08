One woman decided to make a big hair change and took matters into her own hands in a TikTok video

The lady showed off long hair that reached her mid-back and many people fell in love with her mane

The woman filmed a TikTok video that went viral after she picked up a pair of scissors to transform herself

A woman received lots of attention after getting rid of her long hair. After making the hair change, the stunner got lots of attention on social media.

A TikTok video shows a woman doing a big chop on long hair. Image: @zamahlaungu_m

Source: TikTok

The video by the lady received over 200K likes. There were thousands of comments from people who joined in on her hair change.

TikTokker cuts off long hair

A woman @zamahlangu_m in a TikTok video had hair down to the middle of her back. She did a length check in a video before making a big change.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The lady took scissors and chopped off her strands in sections. Watch the video below:

SA raves about big chop

Online users commented on the women's video and they love her new hairstyle. People can relate and say they feel they need to cut their hair.

Read the comments below:

SeaSanda commented:

"There's some kind of healing that comes with cutting hair. I kept cutting my hair for 2 years straight. I'm only growing it back now. I found healing."

Ramatsobane.Makgalemane wrote:

"I cut my dreads 2 days ago! I cried at the salon for 25 minutes! I am officially whole! All that bothered me stayed at the salon."

Kamogelo said:

"I also want to start over but I’m scared."

Bongie M admitted:

"I did this in 2018 and I still regret it."

Asa odogwu disagreed:

"The urge to cut my hair is getting stronger, somehow I feel it's holding me back from many things. I can’t explain it but it's kind-of spiritual."

Botswana’s Diamond joked:

"Can I buy the bundles?"

Robin Traveler cheered:

"To new beginnings."

Woman unveils battle with psoriasis in big chop

Briefly News previously reported that a creator documented her haircut in a TikTok video. The TikTokker showed people the effects of scalp disease.

This video of the woman's brave decision received more than 200K likes. Other people commented on the video with words of encouragement.

@glambynoxie bravely posted a video of herself cutting her hair. The lady has a bad case of psoriasis (chronic excessive growth of skin cells) and needed a cut to make applying scalp oils easier.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News