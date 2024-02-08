A young woman showed people her attempt at straightening her hair using chemicals, but it went wrong

The lady wanted to get rid of her coily thick hair permanently and thought some relaxer would do the trick

Online users were thoroughly amused by the final results of the hair-straightening attempt in the TikTok video

A creator on TikTok tried to make her hair straight. The stunner used a hair relaxer, but it was all in vain.

A TikTok video shows a beauty who relaxed her 4c hair, but it failed. Image: @adunni_xo

Source: UGC

The video of the long-haired beauty received more than 30,000 likes. Many peeps were amused by the epic hair transformation.

Woman tries to relax hair in TikTok video

A pretty babe, @adunni__xo, attempted to relax her hair. The TikTokker detailed that she used three packs of relaxers, which she allowed to process for one hour.

The lady revealed the results showing her hair reverted the next day. She posed in a clip showing her hair puffed up again.

Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers s amused by hair relaxer fail

Online users thought the video was hilarious to see the relaxer unable to work. Byrdie reports that some relaxers are formulated not to have a permanent effect. Peeps wrote that they could relate to her afro experience.

Read the comments below:

Siam said:

"Tried silk press for my graduation and woke up with my hair full and had to improvise for graduation."

Kurly Kymme wrote:

"My stylist always had to still straighten my hair after a relaxer. My curl pattern would not release otherwise. I eventually stopped getting them."

mina_olawumi said:

"My sister I can relate I just leave it natural, they do keratin now, but let's nottalk about scalp burning too."

sarksbudgetstore added:

"Be grateful, it means it would take a lot for your hair to be damaged."

Maggie commented:

"I relaxed mine and all my hair fell on the floor. I am bald headed as we speak y'all."

Woman attempts hair hack by relaxing braids

Briefly News previously reported that a lady from Pretoria had netizens in stitches after she tried to refresh her old braids using a hair relaxer.

Natural hair relaxers, also known as chemical straighteners, are chemical lotions or creams applied to natural hair to give it a straight appearance by "relaxing" your curls, L'OReal Paris explains.

According to a study from the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), relaxers are used by more than two-thirds of black women to straighten their hair for easy styling and increased length.

