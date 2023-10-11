One woman changed her long coily hair permanently in a TikTok video after growing very long hair

The lady made a video which showed just how long her coily hair was before straightening it permanently

This stunner's hair transformation floored many people as she recorded the whole salon process

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A woman went from coily to straight hair. The TikTokker showed the process that permanently altered her hair.

A TikTok video shows a woman relaxing her 4c natural hair after a decade. Image: @joybae33

Source: TikTok

The lady received over 20,000 likes on her video. Hundreds of people shared their opinions on her transformation.

Woman transitions from natural to relaxed

This woman @joybae33 took a video of her change from natural to relaxed hair. Many viewers were delighted to see the change, while others shared their criticisms.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Watch the video:

Relaxed hair fascinators online users

Many people love to see women who change their hair. One babe went viral after relaxing her hair that was natural for ten years.

Godsmiracle wrote:

"Natural was better than relaxed."

Lindzy29 commented:

"The way relaxing burns my scalp. Just thinking about it gives me goosebumps. I have tried every one of these relaxers, and they have the same effect."

ololade014 wrote:

"Raw donor, 20 inches."

sweet enchanted added:

"Listen. Good criticism is good. It helps us improve ourselves."

judygodslove suggested:

"Silk press is healthier than the cream and heat."

Toosy gushed:

"Her natural hair was beautiful."

__only__may__may admitted

"My natural hair is over 14yrs and the length never reached half of this one."

Relaxed hair fascinates Mzansi

Many viewers on TikTok love to see people change their hair. Some ladies end up going viral when things go wrong.

"Your bf is so cute": Lady relaxes bf's 4c hair, SA amused by kids' hairstyle

Briefly News previously reported that a young man who is a good sport made people on the internet laugh. His girlfriend was excited when he allowed her to do whatever she wanted with his hair.

The young lady seized the opportunity and decided to make a permanent change to her man's hair. The video was hilarious and got thousands of likes.

A young man's girlfriend, @ongamile_mtsotso, relaxed his hair and then styled it. In the video, she showed the whole process, from relaxing it to styling it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News