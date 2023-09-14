A hairdresser's outlandish afro was on the receiving end of punchlines comparing her to different objects

Those who recognized her exclaimed that she regularly changed her hairstyle and colour

This did not stop South Africans from cooking her in the comment section

Netizens came up with various nicknames for a woman with a big afro. Image: @moonligh36

Netizens could not pass up the opportunity to roast a woman with a huge afro walking around the Polokwane streets.

How she got into a taxi and got out is anyone's guess, but she was trolled for looking like a giant cotton candy stick and even called Mufasa.

Woman with big afro trends on TikTok

@moonligh36's video on TikTok reached almost 2 million people in just one day. Standing opposite the Polokwane taxi rank, the woman looked comfortable as she waited a few seconds before walking away, her hair bobbing. The woman was identified as a hairdresser known for her big afro hairstyles.

The lady doesn't even look bothered that she has an outrageous hairdo, and this has people convinced that South Africa is a movie and the director is hiding where nobody can see him. The afro looks like it's the size of her upper body. Isn't it heavy? Nobody knows.

Watch the video here:

South Africans make fun of the woman's hairstyle

Nicknames flew around like nobody's business in the comment section.

Balotheli laughed.

“I thought it was Zakumi from the 2010 Fifa World Cup.”

KimmyKimani said:

“I thought she was carrying clouds.”

DocM01 wondered aloud:

“Whose car is she going to enter with that bunch of firewood?”

Ashaj added:

“Someone said ‘Lion of Judah’.”

Mish asked:

“Queen Charlotte, what are you doing here?”

Nicolette had jokes.

“Always wondered what happens to the hair they sweep in salons.”

Makamfan exclaimed:

“If cloud nine was a person.”

Carol Njunge105 remarked:

“Cotton candy!”

Alicia Moet Leshaba chipped in:

“Bathong, Mufasa.”

Ntebo trolled her:

“Walking tree.”

Mandala was dead.

“I thought she was holding a big cotton candy at first.”

MONEYFFLOYD JNR recognized her.

“She is a hairdresser on the corner of Market and Jorrison Streets in Polokwane City. Her name is Fortunate.”

Daniellemotlhale predicted:

“And unfortunately, it will catch on.”

Molly mo:

“Walking forest.”

Aurora also knows her.

“She even changes the colours.”

Miss T testified.

“You know her very well. Some days, she goes with the outfit.”

Woman's razor haircut roasted

In a similar article, Briefly News wrote that a woman was roasted for her razor haircut.

The lady admired her appearance, and South Africans had much to say about her style. She was consistently compared to an artificial lawn and was told it was too outdated for 2023.

Source: Briefly News